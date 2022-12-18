Argentina and France played one of the most impressive finals in World Cup history, scoring 6 goals. Here we will tell you all the times in which 6 or more goals were scored in a final.

The Argentine team was much superior during a good part of the 90 regulation minutes. They won 2-0 and it seemed that they would have no major problems to win the game. However, France reacted and thanks to two goals from Mbappe, they equalized the game at 2-2, a result that forced extra time to play.

There Argentina, who for a moment had many doubts, returned to take control of the game and put themselves back on top with only 7 minutes to go. However, France did not give up and managed to level the score with 2 minutes remaining. On penalties, the Argentines got their 3rd title.

World Cup Finals with 6 or more goals

In total there have been 6 finals that have had 6 or more goals (including Qatar 2022), although only one exceeded 6 goals (Sweden 1958). This is the first time that, with 6 goals, there were no winners and the game had to be decided on penalties.

Uruguay 1930: Uruguay vs Argentina (4-2)

France 1938: Italy vs Hungary (4-2)

Sweden 1958: Brazil vs Sweden (5-2)

England 1966: England vs Germany (4-2)

Russia 2018: France vs Croatia (4-2)

Qatar 2022: Argentina vs France (3-3)

