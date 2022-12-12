As Qatar 2022 comes to an end, fans are wondering if some of the biggest stars will be able to play the next edition of the tournament. Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and other players could be participating in it, but how old will they be by the 2026 FIFA World Cup?
Another edition of the World Cup is ending, but unfortunately some stars have said goodbye already. Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar couldn't make it to the semifinals, so they are alredy thinking what's next for them.
In 2026, the United States, Mexico and Canada will host the FIFA World Cup, hoping that some of the biggest stars play it. Will Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar and other stars fight time in order to participate in another tournament?
How old will the stars that played in Qatar 2022 be by the 2026 World Cup?
There are some stars like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or Neymar that are thinking if playing the 2026 FIFA World Cup is the best option for their careers. It won't be easy, but they've prepared for it and the option is still open.
Of course the biggest question for the fans is how old will the stars be for the next edition. Here is a list of the top players and their age for the 2026 World Cup considering that the competition would start by June and end by mid August due to the new 48-team format, returning to its normal schedule.
- Lionel Messi (Argentina): 39-years-old
- Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal): 41-years-old
- Neymar (Brazil): 35-years-old
- Harry Kane (England): 33-years-old
- Kylian Mbappe (France): 27-years old
- Luka Modric (Croatia): 40-years-old
- Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium): 35-years-old
- Virgil Van Dijk (Netherlands): 35-years old
- Son Heung-Min (South Korea): 34-years old
- Cristian Pulisic (United States): 27-years-old
- Achraf Hakimi (Morocco): 27-years-old
- Luis Suarez (Uruguay): 39-years-old
- Robert Lewandowski (Poland): 37-years-old
- Gareth Bale (Wales): 37-years-old
- Keylor Navas (Costa Rica): 39-years-old
- Jude Bellingham (England): 23-years-old
- Guillermo Ochoa (Mexico): 41-years-old
- Hirving Lozano (Mexico): 30-years-old
- Pedri (Spain): 23-years-old
- Gavi (Spain): 21-years-old
- Jamal Musiala (Germany): 23-years-old
- Alphonso Davies (Canada): 25-years-old
- Vinicius Jr. (Brazil): 26-years-old
- Dusan Vlahovic (Serbia): 26-years-old
- Joao Felix (Portugal): 26-years-old
How old will the stars that didn't go to Qatar 2022 be by the 2026 World Cup?
Creating a list with stars that couldn't make it to Qatar 2022, due to injuries, didn't qualify or were not called for the tournament, there are huge names that will definitely try everything to go to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Here is a list of those stars that didn't participate in Qatar 2022 and how old will they be in 2026 for the World Cup.
- Erling Haaland (Norway): 26-years-old
- Martin Odegaard (Norway): 27-years-old
- Karim Benzema (France): 38-years-old
- Sadio Mane (Senegal): 34-years-old
- Mohamed Salah (Egypt): 34-years-old
- Jesus Corona (Mexico): 33-years-old
- Marcelo Flores (Mexico): 22-years-old
- Renato Sanches (Portugal): 28-years-old
- David de Gea (Spain): 35-years-old
- Federico Chiesa (Italy): 28-years-old
- Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy): 27-years-old
- James Rodriguez (Colombia): 35-years-old
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden): 44-years-old
- Riyad Mahrez (Algeria): 35-years-old
- Christopher Nkunku (France): 28-years-old
- N'Golo Kante (France): 35-years-old
- Paul Pogba (France): 33-years-old
- Gabriel Jesus (Brazil): 29-years-old
- Fikayo Tomori (England): 28-years-old
