Qatar 2022 is near to its end and some of the biggest stars are already thinking ahead. For the 2026 FIFA World Cup, how old will Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and other soccer players be by the next edition of the tournament?

How old will Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar and other stars be by the 2026 World Cup?

As Qatar 2022 comes to an end, fans are wondering if some of the biggest stars will be able to play the next edition of the tournament. Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and other players could be participating in it, but how old will they be by the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Another edition of the World Cup is ending, but unfortunately some stars have said goodbye already. Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar couldn't make it to the semifinals, so they are alredy thinking what's next for them.

In 2026, the United States, Mexico and Canada will host the FIFA World Cup, hoping that some of the biggest stars play it. Will Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar and other stars fight time in order to participate in another tournament?

How old will the stars that played in Qatar 2022 be by the 2026 World Cup?

There are some stars like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or Neymar that are thinking if playing the 2026 FIFA World Cup is the best option for their careers. It won't be easy, but they've prepared for it and the option is still open.

Of course the biggest question for the fans is how old will the stars be for the next edition. Here is a list of the top players and their age for the 2026 World Cup considering that the competition would start by June and end by mid August due to the new 48-team format, returning to its normal schedule.

Lionel Messi (Argentina): 39-years-old

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal): 41-years-old

Neymar (Brazil): 35-years-old

Harry Kane (England): 33-years-old

Kylian Mbappe (France): 27-years old

Luka Modric (Croatia): 40-years-old

Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium): 35-years-old

Virgil Van Dijk (Netherlands): 35-years old

Son Heung-Min (South Korea): 34-years old

Cristian Pulisic (United States): 27-years-old

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco): 27-years-old

Luis Suarez (Uruguay): 39-years-old

Robert Lewandowski (Poland): 37-years-old

Gareth Bale (Wales): 37-years-old

Keylor Navas (Costa Rica): 39-years-old

Jude Bellingham (England): 23-years-old

Guillermo Ochoa (Mexico): 41-years-old

Hirving Lozano (Mexico): 30-years-old

Pedri (Spain): 23-years-old

Gavi (Spain): 21-years-old

Jamal Musiala (Germany): 23-years-old

Alphonso Davies (Canada): 25-years-old

Vinicius Jr. (Brazil): 26-years-old

Dusan Vlahovic (Serbia): 26-years-old

Joao Felix (Portugal): 26-years-old

How old will the stars that didn't go to Qatar 2022 be by the 2026 World Cup?

Creating a list with stars that couldn't make it to Qatar 2022, due to injuries, didn't qualify or were not called for the tournament, there are huge names that will definitely try everything to go to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Here is a list of those stars that didn't participate in Qatar 2022 and how old will they be in 2026 for the World Cup.

Erling Haaland (Norway): 26-years-old

Martin Odegaard (Norway): 27-years-old

Karim Benzema (France): 38-years-old

Sadio Mane (Senegal): 34-years-old

Mohamed Salah (Egypt): 34-years-old

Jesus Corona (Mexico): 33-years-old

Marcelo Flores (Mexico): 22-years-old

Renato Sanches (Portugal): 28-years-old

David de Gea (Spain): 35-years-old

Federico Chiesa (Italy): 28-years-old

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy): 27-years-old

James Rodriguez (Colombia): 35-years-old

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden): 44-years-old

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria): 35-years-old

Christopher Nkunku (France): 28-years-old

N'Golo Kante (France): 35-years-old

Paul Pogba (France): 33-years-old

Gabriel Jesus (Brazil): 29-years-old

Fikayo Tomori (England): 28-years-old

