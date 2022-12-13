In the wake of Croatia's painful defeat to Argentina at the Qatar 2022 semifinals, many wonder whether Luka Modric has just played in his last FIFA World Cup.

While Lionel Messi and Argentina are taking much of the spotlight after reaching the Qatar 2022 final, others are also wondering what's next for Luka Modric, who couldn't take Croatia to the World Cup final this time.

The Real Madrid star had a tournament to remember, bossing the midfield even at 37, eventually falling just one win short of making back-to-back finals. Unsurprisingly, the question everyone makes is whether we've seen his last dance in Qatar.

Modric has proven he still has a lot left in the tank, but will he have enough left for the 2026 tournament? Though he can still change his mind, the midfielder spoke about his future a few months ago.

Was Qatar 2022 Luka Modric's last World Cup with Croatia?

Luka Modric suggested in October that Qatar 2022 would not only be his last World Cup with Croatia, but also his final appearance on the international stage. "I'm aware that I'm of a certain age and that this is my last competition in the Croatian national team," Modric told FIFA+.

Of course, he doesn't have to make any decision yet and Croatia will probably be glad to have him back next year. Either way, it's been a memorable ride for the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner.