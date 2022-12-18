Lionel Messi finally won the World Cup after Argentina beat France in the Qatar 2022 final. Read here to find out the first reaction from one of the greatest players in history following the epic match at Lusail Stadium.

Lionel Messi was the best player in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. At 35-years old, Messi led Argentina to their third trophy in his last chance after a superb duel with Kylian Mbappe in the final. The legend did it. He is a World Champion forever and he fulfilled his promise.

After a penalty kick scored and the precious goal in extra time to put the 3-2 in the final against France, Lionel Messi finished with seven goals and was the top scorer for Argentina. He was the second-best scorer in the tournament and won the Golden Ball as the best player of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Now, Lionel Messi has won it all with Argentina and at the club level. 13 total goals in FIFA World Cups just put him in a legendary level. After a heroic performance in the final, these were the first words from Messi.

Lionel Messi's reaction after winning the World Cup

After raising the trophy at Lusail Stadium in Qatar, Lionel Messi shared his first thoughts after winning the World Cup. "This cup made herself wished for a little bit, but it's the most beautiful thing there is. Look at this trophy. It's beautiful. I felt this was the one for us. To close my career with this is just impressive. I enjoy being in this group and playing with the National Team. I want to play some more games as a World Champion."