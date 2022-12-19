Lionel Messi continues to break records, now he has broken a digital one to go along with his FIFA World Cup triumph.

What a night! That is what Lionel Messi and the national team of Argentina is thinking after winning the FIFA World Cup on Sunday. It was Messi’s first, and possibly only, World Cup and it was Argentina’s third, first since 1986 with Diego Maradona.

In a roller coaster match where Argentina took a 2-0 lead, things turned upside down when in two minutes golden boot winner Kylian Mbappé scored two goals to take the match into extra time. Then two goals, one by each side, were scored in extra time to take the match to penalty kicks where Argentina would win.

Lionel Messi scored two goals in the final and placed himself fourth on the all-time scoring list of World Cup goals at 13. Messi also became the player with most World Cup appearances with 26. Aside from all the on-field accolades Messi’s Instagram post is the most liked post by a sports person ever on the platform.

How many people liked Lionel Messi’s World Cup Instagram post?

At the moment Messi’s picture, which was uploaded 16 hours ago, has reached 43.7 million likes, he has received comments and likes from various professional teams, actors, politicians, and sports stars. Even old club Barcelona liked his post with a message “we are proud of you”.

Messi was a part of the previous most liked Instagram sports post, it was the “chess match” picture he took with Portugal superstar, and long time on field rival, Cristiano Ronaldo for their campaign for Louis Vuitton which reached 42 million likes, on Ronaldo’s side.

Argentina is set to return to Buenos Aires this evening where it is expected the team will be greeted by thousands of fans, and while not yet made official, the team is set to be honored on Tuesday but away from the presidential residence, as the team does not want to send a political message with their sporting victory.