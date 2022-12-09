Argentina won an epic battle against the Netherlands at the Qatar 2022 quarterfinals. But there was a lot of talk before, during, and after the game, which is why Lionel Messi threw shade at Louis van Gaal.

Argentina and the Netherlands delivered one of, if not the most intense game of this year's FIFA World Cup. La Albiceleste were leading by two, the Dutch forced the extra time with a last-minute equalizer, but Emiliano Martinez eventually helped his side win in the penalty shootout.

Though Argentina now can celebrate their ticket to the Qatar 2022 semifinals, they still haven't forgotten everything that's been said before and during the Netherlands game. Especially by Louis van Gaal.

There was a lot of talk before the quarterfinal clash, with the Dutch coach making big headlines for his comments on Argentina and Lionel Messi. In his postgame interview, the PSG star took a shot at van Gaal.

Lionel Messi throws shade at Louis van Gaal after Argentina's win

"Louis van Gaal says that his teams play good soccer, but all he did was put tall people and spam long balls," Messi said following Argentina's hard-fought win over the Netherlands.

Dibu Martinez was also seen furious at the Oranje bench, dedicating them some strong words after the penalty shootout. It was a very heated game, and the Argentine players didn't have mercy on the opponents.

How far do you think Argentina will go in this World Cup? Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.