Lionel Messi led Argentina to a huge win over Croatia in the semifinals of Qatar 2022. The forward reacted to their victory and gave his thoughts about playing another final of the FIFA World Cup.

Messi's first reaction after Argentina's win: 'We did it, we're going to play one more final!'

Argentina are going to fight for the FIFA World Cup title once again. Led by Lionel Messi, La Albiceleste won against Croatia in the semifinals of Qatar 2022 and the team's captain talked about what it means for him to play another final.

Lionel Messi is having a great FIFA World Cup. Despite their rough start against Saudi Arabia, he put the team on his shoulders and gave great performances to lead them to the big final.

After a huge win against Croatia by a 3-0 score, Lionel Messi talked about what they did to leave behind that game against Saudi Arabia and fight until the end to play once again for the championship.

Lionel Messi's reactions after Argentina's win over Croatia: 'We're just one win away'

Argentina are close to their third star above their shield. La Albiceleste won the semifinals against Croatia with a huge performance by Lionel Messi, the team's captain, but he knows this couldn't have been possible without the teamwork.

"I'm enjoying a lot since we arrived," said Lionel Messi after Argentina's win over Croatia. "I know we started with a defeat, but we were confident that we would leave that behind and we did. We're going to play another final. Once again, Argentina are in a World Cup final.

"Lots of things go through our minds. It is very exciting to see the people, our family, supporting us. Since the World Cup started, it has been incredible what we've seen. We're going to play the last match, which is what we wanted."

Messi also talked about the team's performance in the last years. "We've played five finals and we've won them all. We need to win this one," said PSG's forward to DSports. "I'm enjoying it and more as it is my last World Cup. Playing a final is impressive. I'm living it with a lot of intensity and enjoying each day, the people."

