In the wake of Argentina's success at Qatar 2022, Nicolas Tagliafico shared the updated lyrics of the song that sounded loud throughout this year's FIFA World Cup.

Argentina took all the limelight at Qatar 2022, but not only on the field. While Lionel Messi and company emerged victorious at this year's FIFA World Cup, Argentinean fans put on a show every time their team played.

Many already knew how passionate Argentine people are, but those who didn't, got to witness their energy throughout the tournament. Apart from the large number of fans present in Qatar, a song that soon became extremely popular also helped to create a special atmosphere in every Argentina fixture.

The hit "Muchachos" addressed the nation's hopes for this World Cup after so many frustrations. Now that Argentina have already won the trophy, Nicolas Tagliafico shared the updated lyrics on social media.

Nicolas Tagliafico shares updated lyrics of Argentina fans' hit song at Qatar 2022

Instead of talking about Argentina's hopes ahead of Qatar 2022, the updated song talks about the joy of being world champions for the third time. The introduction, which mentions Diego Maradona, Messi and the Malvinas, remains untouched. The rest of the song changes to celebrate this year's success.

These are the updated lyrics shared by Tagliafico in Spanish:

En Argentina nací

tierra de Diego y Lionel

de los pibes de Malvinas que jamás olvidaré.

No te lo puedo explicar

porque no vas a entender

La final con Alemania, ocho años la lloré.

Pero eso se terminó, porque este año en Qatar,

la final con los franceses la volvió a ganar papá...

Muchachos, ahora solo queda festejar

ya ganamos la tercera, ya somos campeón mundial

y al Diego, le decimos que descanse en paz

Con Don Diego y con la Tota, por toda la eternidad.

This is the translation to English:

In Argentina I was born

land of Diego and Lionel

of the boys who went to Malvinas, who I will never forget

I can’t explain this to you

because you won’t understand

The final against Germany, eight years I mourned it.

But it's all over now, because this year in Qatar

in the final with France, Papá (dad) won once again...

Boys, now all we have to do is celebrate

we've won it for the third time, we're already world champions

and Diego, we tell him to rest in peace

with Don Diego (his dad) and La Tota (his mom), for all eternity.