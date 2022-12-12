Qatar 2022 is close to its end and Argentina are looking forward to win the FIFA World Cup trophy this year. Their fans are always supporting them and their national anthem is heard in each part of the stadium, so here are the complete lyrics and versions of it.
Argentina are very close to get another title in their history. They are seen as a very strong and solid squad with Lionel Messi as their captain and biggest star to lead them to the championship.
In each game, the Argentinians sing their national anthem with such a passion that completely shocks their rivals. Some fans are wondering which are the lyrics, so here are the complete versions of it with their translation to English.
Argentina's complete national anthem: Lyrics and versions
Argentines are always rooting for their national team since the beginning of each match. They sing the national anthem with passion and love in order to prove the whole world what they feel for their country.
The lyrics for their national anthem have changed throughout history. Vicente López y Planes, an Argentine politician and poet, decided to create the first stanza of it in May 24, 1812. A year later, the goverment approved the Patriotic March, inspired in what the politician did and with Blas Parera's help for the score.
It was until 1847 that the Patriotic March was recognized as the Argentine National Anthem. 53 years later, President Julio Argentino Roca ordered to only sing the first and fourth stanza of the anthem alongside the chorus.
*Information from Argentina's goverment website
|Spanish lyrics
|English translation
|
Oíd, mortales, el grito sagrado:
Coro
De los nuevos campeones los rostros
Pero sierras y muros se sienten
¿No los véis sobre México y Quito
A vosotros se atreve, argentinos,
El valiente argentino a las armas
San José, San Lorenzo, Suipacha,
La victoria al guerrero argentino
Desde un polo hasta el otro resuena
Sean eternos los laureles
|
Mortals! Hear the sacred cry:
Chorus
From the new Champions their faces
Mountain ranges and walls are felt
Don't you see them over Mexico and Quito
To you it dares, Argentinians,
The valiant Argentinian to arms
San José, San Lorenzo, Suipacha,
Victory to the Argentine warrior
From one pole to the other resounds
May the laurels be eternal,
|Spanish lyrics
|English translation
|
Oíd, mortales, el grito sagrado:
Estribillo
|
Hear mortals, the sacred cry:
the United Provinces of the South
