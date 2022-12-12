Oíd, mortales, el grito sagrado:

Libertad, libertad, libertad.

Oíd el ruido de rotas cadenas,

Ved en trono a la noble igualdad.

Se levanta a la faz de la Tierra

una nueva y gloriosa Nación,

coronada su sien de laureles,

y a sus plantas rendido un león. Coro

Sean eternos los laureles,

que supimos conseguir.

Coronados de gloria vivamos...

o juremos con gloria morir. De los nuevos campeones los rostros

Marte mismo parece animar

la grandeza se anida en sus pechos:

a su marcha todo hacen temblar.

Se conmueven del Inca las tumbas,

y en sus huesos revive el ardor,

lo que va renovando a sus hijos

de la Patria el antiguo esplendor. Pero sierras y muros se sienten

retumbar con horrible fragor:

todo el país se conturba por gritos

de venganza, de guerra y furor.

En los fieros tiranos la envidia

escupió su pestífera hiel;

su estandarte sangriento levantan

provocando a la lid más cruel. ¿No los véis sobre México y Quito

arrojarse con saña tenaz

y cuál lloran, bañados en sangre,

Potosí, Cochabamba y La Paz?

¿No los véis sobre el triste Caracas

luto y llantos y muerte esparcir?

¿No los véis devorando cual fieras

todo pueblo que logran rendir? A vosotros se atreve, argentinos,

el orgullo del vil invasor;

vuestros campos ya pisa contando

tantas glorias hollar vencedor.

Más los bravos, que unidos juraron

su feliz libertad sostener,

a estos tigres sedientos de sangre

fuertes pechos sabrán oponer. El valiente argentino a las armas

corre ardiendo con brío y valor,

el clarín de la guerra, cual trueno,

en los campos del Sud resonó.

Buenos Ayres se opone a la frente

de los pueblos de la ínclita unión,

y con brazos robustos desgarran

al ibérico altivo león. San José, San Lorenzo, Suipacha,

ambas Piedras, Salta y Tucumán,

La Colonia y las mismas murallas

del tirano en la Banda Oriental.

Son letreros eternos que dicen:

aquí el brazo argentino triunfó,

aquí el fiero opresor de la Patria

su cerviz orgullosa dobló. La victoria al guerrero argentino

con sus alas brillante cubrió,

y azorado a su vista el tirano

con infamia a la fuga se dio.

Sus banderas, sus armas se rinden

por trofeos a la libertad,

y sobre alas de gloria alza el pueblo

trono digno a su gran majestad. Desde un polo hasta el otro resuena

de la fama el sonoro clarín,

y de América el nombre enseñando

les repite: "¡Mortales, oíd!:

ya su trono dignísimo abrieron

las Provincias Unidas del Sud".

Y los libres del mundo responden:

"Al gran pueblo argentino, ¡salud! Sean eternos los laureles

que supimos conseguir.

Coronados de gloria vivamos...

¡o juremos con gloria morir!

Mortals! Hear the sacred cry:

Freedom, freedom, freedom!

Hear the noise of broken chains,

see noble Equality enthroned.

Rises to the heights of the Earth

a new and glorious nation,

its head crowned with laurels,

and at her feet lying a Lion. Chorus

May the laurels be eternal,

that we knew how to win.

Let us live crowned with glory...

or swear to die gloriously. From the new Champions their faces

Mars himself seems to encourage

Greatness nestles in their bodies:

at their march they make everything tremble.

The dead Inca are shaken,

and in their bones the ardour revives

which renews their children

of the Motherland the ancient splendour. Mountain ranges and walls are felt

to resound with horrible din:

the whole country is disturbed by cries

of revenge, of war and rage.

In the fiery tyrants the envy

spit the pestipherous bile;

their bloody standard they rise

provoking the most cruel combat. Don't you see them over Mexico and Quito

throwing themselves with tenacious viciousness?

And who they cry, bathed in blood,

Potosí, Cochabamba and La Paz?

Don't you see them over sad Caracas

spreading mourning and weeping?

Don't you see them devouring as wild animals

all people who surrender to them? To you it dares, Argentinians,

the pride of the vile invader;

your fields it steps on, retelling

so many glories as winner.

But the brave ones, that united swore

their merry freedom to sustain,

to those blood-thirsty tigers

bold breasts they will know to oppose. The valiant Argentinian to arms

runs burning with determination and bravery,

the war bugler, as thunder,

in the fields of the South resounds.

Buenos Ayres opposes, leading

the people of the illustrious Union,

and with robust arms they tear

the arrogant Iberian lion. San José, San Lorenzo, Suipacha,

both Piedras, Salta and Tucumán,

La Colonia and the same walls

of the tyrant in the Banda Oriental.

They are eternal signboards they say:

here the Argentinian arm found triumph,

here the fierce oppressor of the Motherland

his proud cervix bent. Victory to the Argentine warrior

covered with its brilliant wings,

and embarrassed at this view the tyrant

with infamy took to flight.

Its flags, its arms surrender

as trophies to freedom,

and above wings of glory the people rise

the worthy throne of their great majesty. From one pole to the other resounds

the fame of the sonorous bugler,

and of America the name showing

they repeat "Mortals, hear:

The United Provinces of the South

have now displayed their most honorable throne".

And the free people of the world reply:

"We salute the great people of Argentina!" May the laurels be eternal,

that we knew how to win.

Let us live crowned with glory...

or swear to die gloriously!