Qatar 2022 is close to its end and Argentina are looking forward to win the FIFA World Cup trophy this year. Their fans are always supporting them and their national anthem is heard in each part of the stadium, so here are the complete lyrics and versions of it.

Argentina are very close to get another title in their history. They are seen as a very strong and solid squad with Lionel Messi as their captain and biggest star to lead them to the championship.

In each game, the Argentinians sing their national anthem with such a passion that completely shocks their rivals. Some fans are wondering which are the lyrics, so here are the complete versions of it with their translation to English.

Argentina's complete national anthem: Lyrics and versions

Argentines are always rooting for their national team since the beginning of each match. They sing the national anthem with passion and love in order to prove the whole world what they feel for their country.

The lyrics for their national anthem have changed throughout history. Vicente López y Planes, an Argentine politician and poet, decided to create the first stanza of it in May 24, 1812. A year later, the goverment approved the Patriotic March, inspired in what the politician did and with Blas Parera's help for the score.

It was until 1847 that the Patriotic March was recognized as the Argentine National Anthem. 53 years later, President Julio Argentino Roca ordered to only sing the first and fourth stanza of the anthem alongside the chorus.

*Information from Argentina's goverment website

Argentina's national anthem - Original version
Spanish lyrics English translation

Oíd, mortales, el grito sagrado:
Libertad, libertad, libertad.
Oíd el ruido de rotas cadenas,
Ved en trono a la noble igualdad.
Se levanta a la faz de la Tierra
una nueva y gloriosa Nación,
coronada su sien de laureles,
y a sus plantas rendido un león.

 

Coro
Sean eternos los laureles,
que supimos conseguir.
Coronados de gloria vivamos...
o juremos con gloria morir.

 

De los nuevos campeones los rostros
Marte mismo parece animar
la grandeza se anida en sus pechos:
a su marcha todo hacen temblar.
Se conmueven del Inca las tumbas,
y en sus huesos revive el ardor,
lo que va renovando a sus hijos
de la Patria el antiguo esplendor.

 

Pero sierras y muros se sienten
retumbar con horrible fragor:
todo el país se conturba por gritos
de venganza, de guerra y furor.
En los fieros tiranos la envidia
escupió su pestífera hiel;
su estandarte sangriento levantan
provocando a la lid más cruel.

 

¿No los véis sobre México y Quito
arrojarse con saña tenaz
y cuál lloran, bañados en sangre,
Potosí, Cochabamba y La Paz?
¿No los véis sobre el triste Caracas
luto y llantos y muerte esparcir?
¿No los véis devorando cual fieras
todo pueblo que logran rendir?

 

A vosotros se atreve, argentinos,
el orgullo del vil invasor;
vuestros campos ya pisa contando
tantas glorias hollar vencedor.
Más los bravos, que unidos juraron
su feliz libertad sostener,
a estos tigres sedientos de sangre
fuertes pechos sabrán oponer.

 

El valiente argentino a las armas
corre ardiendo con brío y valor,
el clarín de la guerra, cual trueno,
en los campos del Sud resonó.
Buenos Ayres se opone a la frente
de los pueblos de la ínclita unión,
y con brazos robustos desgarran
al ibérico altivo león.

 

San José, San Lorenzo, Suipacha,
ambas Piedras, Salta y Tucumán,
La Colonia y las mismas murallas
del tirano en la Banda Oriental.
Son letreros eternos que dicen:
aquí el brazo argentino triunfó,
aquí el fiero opresor de la Patria
su cerviz orgullosa dobló.

 

La victoria al guerrero argentino
con sus alas brillante cubrió,
y azorado a su vista el tirano
con infamia a la fuga se dio.
Sus banderas, sus armas se rinden
por trofeos a la libertad,
y sobre alas de gloria alza el pueblo
trono digno a su gran majestad.

 

Desde un polo hasta el otro resuena
de la fama el sonoro clarín,
y de América el nombre enseñando
les repite: "¡Mortales, oíd!:
ya su trono dignísimo abrieron
las Provincias Unidas del Sud".
Y los libres del mundo responden:
"Al gran pueblo argentino, ¡salud!

 

Sean eternos los laureles
que supimos conseguir.
Coronados de gloria vivamos...
¡o juremos con gloria morir!

Mortals! Hear the sacred cry:
Freedom, freedom, freedom!
Hear the noise of broken chains,
see noble Equality enthroned.
Rises to the heights of the Earth
a new and glorious nation,
its head crowned with laurels,
and at her feet lying a Lion.

 

Chorus
May the laurels be eternal,
that we knew how to win.
Let us live crowned with glory...
or swear to die gloriously.

 

From the new Champions their faces
Mars himself seems to encourage
Greatness nestles in their bodies:
at their march they make everything tremble.
The dead Inca are shaken,
and in their bones the ardour revives
which renews their children
of the Motherland the ancient splendour.

 

Mountain ranges and walls are felt
to resound with horrible din:
the whole country is disturbed by cries
of revenge, of war and rage.
In the fiery tyrants the envy
spit the pestipherous bile;
their bloody standard they rise
provoking the most cruel combat.

 

Don't you see them over Mexico and Quito
throwing themselves with tenacious viciousness?
And who they cry, bathed in blood,
Potosí, Cochabamba and La Paz?
Don't you see them over sad Caracas
spreading mourning and weeping?
Don't you see them devouring as wild animals
all people who surrender to them?

 

To you it dares, Argentinians,
the pride of the vile invader;
your fields it steps on, retelling
so many glories as winner.
But the brave ones, that united swore
their merry freedom to sustain,
to those blood-thirsty tigers
bold breasts they will know to oppose.

 

The valiant Argentinian to arms
runs burning with determination and bravery,
the war bugler, as thunder,
in the fields of the South resounds.
Buenos Ayres opposes, leading
the people of the illustrious Union,
and with robust arms they tear
the arrogant Iberian lion.

 

San José, San Lorenzo, Suipacha,
both Piedras, Salta and Tucumán,
La Colonia and the same walls
of the tyrant in the Banda Oriental.
They are eternal signboards they say:
here the Argentinian arm found triumph,
here the fierce oppressor of the Motherland
his proud cervix bent.

 

Victory to the Argentine warrior
covered with its brilliant wings,
and embarrassed at this view the tyrant
with infamy took to flight.
Its flags, its arms surrender
as trophies to freedom,
and above wings of glory the people rise
the worthy throne of their great majesty.

 

From one pole to the other resounds
the fame of the sonorous bugler,
and of America the name showing
they repeat "Mortals, hear:
The United Provinces of the South
have now displayed their most honorable throne".
And the free people of the world reply:
"We salute the great people of Argentina!"

 

May the laurels be eternal,
that we knew how to win.
Let us live crowned with glory...
or swear to die gloriously!
Argentina's national anthem - Modern version
Spanish lyrics English translation

Oíd, mortales, el grito sagrado:
"¡Libertad, libertad, libertad!"
Oíd el ruido de rotas cadenas,
ved en trono a la noble igualdad.
Ya su trono dignísimo abrieron
las Provincias Unidas del Sud
y los libres del mundo responden:
"Al gran pueblo argentino, ¡salud!
Al gran pueblo argentino, ¡salud!"
Y los libres del mundo responden:
"Al gran pueblo argentino, ¡salud!"

Estribillo
Sean eternos los laureles
que supimos conseguir,
que supimos conseguir.
Coronados de gloria vivamos...
¡o juremos con gloria morir!,
¡o juremos con gloria morir!,
¡o juremos con gloria morir!

Hear mortals, the sacred cry:
"Liberty, liberty, liberty!"
Hear the noise of broken chains,
see enthroned the noble Equality.
To his dignified throne open

the United Provinces of the South
And the free people of the world reply:
"To the great Argentinian people, salute!"
"To the great Argentinian people, salute!"
And the free people of the world reply:
"To the great Argentinian people, salute!"


Chorus
May the laurels be eternal
that we knew how to win,
that we knew how to win.
Let us live crowned with glory...
or swear with glory to die!
Or swear with glory to die!
Or swear with glory to die!

