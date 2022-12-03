Lionel Messi and Argentina are back on track looking to go far in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. And they have a famous supporter in tennis legend Andy Murray, who hasn't been shy with his admiration for Argentina's captain.

It’s no secret that Lionel Messi is one of the most beloved soccer players in the world. From Argentina to Bangladesh, the PSG striker has passionate fans wherever he goes, especially during Qatar 2022. And that includes sport legends, such as Andy Murray.

Murray, 35, is known for his successful tennis career, in which he has won Olympic Medals for Great Britain and three Grand Slams, among other titles. However, when he was a boy, he also played soccer and he was almost trained with Rangers Football Club at 15.

Despite deciding to play tennis professionally, his love for soccer has always been there, and he’s an open Arsenal supporter. However, when it comes to Qatar 2022, the tennis star has chosen to support Argentina and Lionel Messi. Here, check out what he said.

Murray share his admiration for Messi, Del Potro replies

Murray has been a vocal supporter of Argentina throughout the 2022 World Cup. He first tweeted in support of Messi, after the Argentine’s ten scored the first goal against Mexico. He replied to journalist Piers Morgan, who has been supporting Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, with a photo of Messi and the caption “oops @piersmorgan.”

However, after Argentina’s win over Australia in the Round of 16, Murray tweeted once again a compliment to the star. “Messi is the man,” he wrote. To which, Argentine Juan Martin Del Potro replied: “You know Andy!!!”. If you want to know how things can go in the World Cup, check out our 2022 World Cup simulator.

Murray and Del Potro are not the first tennis legends to show their support to Argentina in the World Cup. Victoria Azarenka went to Qatar to watch Argentina’s disappointing loss to Saudi Arabia claiming that watching Messi play was one of her “dreams.” She has also tweeted. Also, Diego Schwartzman also attended that match.

