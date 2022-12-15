Argentina and France will clash off on Sunday at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in the Final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The fact that two of the Albiceleste's regulars have returned for this game provides a big boost for the team's chances of victory. Find out which players and why.

Lionel Messi and Argentina have a sour taste in their mouths when they think back on their experience at the 2018 World Cup, particularly the match they played against France. When he was only a teenager, Kylian Mbappe was already showing the world that he had the potential to become a great player for his time.

During their most recent meeting, Les Blues were able to uncover Argentina's numerous flaws, which in turn compelled the Albiceleste to undergo a complete overhaul beginning from the bottom up. After Lionel Scaloni led a reconstituted team to victory in Copa America in 2021, practically everything went according to plan for them. On the other hand, that rebuilding had only just begun.

This Argentina team is nothing like the one that came up short in 2018, and as a result, they have a legitimate opportunity to take home the trophy this time around. On the other hand, there is Leo's desire for vengeance, and Scaloni players' chances have improved thanks to the return of two crucial players who were absent for the Semi-Final matchup against Croatia.

Which Argentina players return from absence vs France in Qatar 2022 Final?

Gonzalo Montiel and Marcos Acuna had accumulated too many yellow cards and were thus unable to play in the Semi-Finals match against Croatia. This was in accordance with the rules set out by FIFA.

Both defenders, who both play for Sevilla, were given yellow cards before their Quarter-Finals game against the Netherlands. They were both yellow carded during the match as well, and as a result had to sit out the following clash, which was a 3-0 triumph against Croatia. Only Montiel and Acuna had an accumulation of cards earlier, thus they were the only ones who were ruled out of the crucial match.

However, the two essential players, though, are once again available to Lionel Scaloni now that they have both completed their one-match suspensions. Because the yellow cards are reset during the semifinals, all of the players will be able to participate in the Final.

Acuna did not start the 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia when the tournament originally began because Nicolas Tagliafico was considered to be the better option at left defense. However, the 31-year-old has been Scaloni's first option at the position for the whole of La Albiceleste's advancement to this level of the tournament.