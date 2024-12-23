It was a wild holiday weekend for the New York Rangers. While the Blueshirts suffered a home loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, Matt Rempe faced a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety. The result? A hefty eight-game suspension for elbowing and boarding Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen. Coach Peter Laviolette didn’t hold back in reacting to Rempe’s extended hiatus.

Needless to say, Laviolette wasn’t exactly enthused to learn the crestfallen Rangers would be one man-short for their intense matchup with the neighboring Devils. After Sunday’s loss to the Hurricanes, the Rangers had to flip the script quickly as they’d be playing the following night at The Rock.

Matt Rempe has made a name for himself in the NHL as one of the league’s rare enforcers. However, this reputation has come at a cost for the 22-year-old. Despite playing in only 22 games, he has accumulated nine major penalties and four game misconducts—a staggering number in such a small sample size.

Following a brutal hit on Heiskanen, league officials labeled Rempe a “repeat offender” and sent a strong message by suspending him for eight games. While opinions differ on whether the severity of the sanction is appropriate, Laviolette expressed a strong reaction to the news of Rempe’s prolonged absence.

Head coach Peter Laviolette of the New York Rangers speaks with the media prior to the game against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on April 13, 2024 in New York City.

“It’s tough. It’s a big number for a suspension,” Laviolette stated, via Newsday Sports. “I think you constantly learn, especially him in the way he plays the game. We’ll keep working with him as well. He’s an important part of our team, and he brings a lot to the table.”

Laviolette’s stance on the hit

After learning the extension of Rempe’s suspension, Laviolette’s comments seemed to be in line with his postgame statement in which he seemed to underestimate the magnitude of the penalty.

“I thought he had a big impact in the game,” Laviolette said postgame in Dallas, via Vince Z. Mercogliano on X. “I would like to stay away from the five-minute major, but he’s doing his best to hit bodies and make a difference in the game. Our guys really rallied around that, as well. I thought he led off a little bit at the end. He’s just such a big guy.“

New York center Matt Rempe (73) is taken to the penalty box after elbowing Dallas defender Miro Heiskanen (4) during the National Hockey League game between the Dallas Stars and the New York Rangers played at the American Airlines Center on Friday December 20, 2024.

When it rains, it pours

The Rangers keep shooting themselves on the foot. After a strong start against Carolina, New York fizzled out and was dominated by the visiting team for a 3-1 loss. Igor Shesterkin was crucial to keep the Rangers on the game, as Laviolette’s team struggles to put on consistent performances throughout the full 60 minutes.

To add insult to injury, New York would later watch as Kaapo Kakko netted his first goal with the Seattle Kraken, though he couldn’t help Seattle drop their fifth game in a row. As the Rangers are spiraling out of control, they are desperate for a win over their rivals prior to the Holidays break.