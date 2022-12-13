Argentina will play their 6th World Cup final after defeating Croatia 3-0 in the semifinals. La Albiceleste have earn the love of people all over the world, including some of the biggest celebrities. Here, check out which famous faces support Lionel Messi's team.

Argentina will play their 6th World Cup final after defeating Croatia 3-0 in the semifinals. La Albiceleste won forcefully with an incredible performance from Lionel Messi, who scored from the penalty point and gave an assist, and Julian Alvarez, who scored twice.

Lionel Scaloni’s team will have a chance to lift the third World Cup for Argentina, a team who also haven't lost any semifinals in the history of the tournament. It’s undeniable that the South American team has won the hearts of fans all over the world, including Bangladesh and India.

However, Messi’s team has also won the support from many celebrities of different countries. From singers and mega stars such as Adele or Harry Styles, to actors and tennis players, such as Victoria Azarenka and more.

Qatar 2022: All celebrities that have expressed their support to Argentina

Argentina will face the winner between France and Morocco. The Europeans will try to reach the second consecutive final, after being crowned in Russia 2018. Meanwhile, Morocco will try to become the first African country to reach the decisive match. Either way, these celebrities will be supporting Argentina:



Alejandro Sanz - Singer

Christopher Mintz-Plasse - Actor

Bad Bunny - Singer

Daddy Yankee - Rapper

Residente - Rapper

Stefanos Tsitsipas - Tennis player

Marc Marquez - Motorcycle racer

Victoria Azarenka - Tennis player

Harry Styles - Singer

Adele - Singer

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.