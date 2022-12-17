A mysterious virus and many injuries threaten France's hopes of winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup. However, many players are coming back just in time to face Argentina. Read here to find out who they are.

When everyhting had to be happiness and optimism towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup final against Argentina, France are dealing with the most complicated moment of the tournament. A lot of injuries, and especially a mysterious virus, might derail their chances of becoming only the third team in history which successfully defend the title.

Even before the start of the World Cup, coach Didier Deschamps already had an enormous list of players injured: Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Christopher Nkunku or Presnel Kimpembe. Then, after the tournament started, Lucas Hernandez joined them with a right knee injury.

Still, France managed to win Group D and, during the knockout stages, eliminated Poland, England and Morocco. However, before and after that semifinal against the African team, the virus and injuries struck hard and that could be a huge factor for the final. In good news for France, some players might make it in time and here you will find out who are them.

Who is out for France for the World Cup final with virus or injuries?

Didier Deschamps confirmed many of his players have presented flu symptoms as a direct consequence of a mysterious virus. That's not a secret anymore and that's why Dayot Upamecano didn't start in the semifinal against Morocco and Adrien Rabiot was out.

After their victory to clinch a ticket to the final, Kingsley Coman was added to that list and then the virus infected Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate. In very important news, this Saturday was confirmed that Coman, Varane and Konate were back for training. Furthermore, Theo Hernandez (left knee) and Aurelien Tchouameni (hip) also returned.

So, in this scenario, Didier Deschamps has everyone at his disposal. With just a few hours to go before the final, France are in total suspense considering the virus is contagious and transmission can occur easily among the players. Anything can happen.

