South Korea is a historic World Cup team, although it was only in recent years that they have become a strong team. Here we tell you what was his best participation in a World Cup.

The South Korean team is celebrating as they have achieved something truly historic: advancing to the round of 16 in a group they shared against historic teams like Portugal and a World Champion like Uruguay, in addition to the tough Ghanaians. Here you We tell what was the best participation of South Korea in a World Cup.

South Korea had their first participation in World Cups in the 1954 World Cup, where as expected, they did not make a great performance. They lost all their games and by a huge difference. They returned to the World Cups several years later, in Mexico 1986, where they did not do very well either, although much better than in Switzerland 1954.

Since then, the Korean team has not missed a single edition of the World Cup, which has made them a truly historic team in this competition, and a power in the Asian continent. In total (counting the current one in Qatar 2022), there were 11 editions in which the Koreans said they were present.

The best World Cup in South Korea

In 11 editions played, only 3 times South Korea managed to pass the first round: the current Qatar 2022, South Africa 2010 and Korea-Japan 2002. Of course, in this year's edition we still don't know how far they will go, but in South Africa 2010 they lost in the round of 16. It only remains to analyze what happened in 2002.

In that edition there was the best Korean participation in history. The great star of that team was Park Ji-sung, who had an outstanding career in Europe, playing for Manchester United for several years. On that occasion, South Korea reached the semifinals, where they lost to Germany. They then lost third place to Turkey 3-2, taking a creditable 4th place.

