The grand finale of the NCAAF is fast approaching. Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish have been the top teams throughout the season, and they will face off next Monday to determine who claims the National Championship. Marcus Freeman, one of the standout coaches of the tournament, was named as a potential candidate for an NFL move. However, the HC made sure to clarify his stance on the matter.

Many franchises have been left without head coaches in recent weeks in the most prominent league in the world, which has opened doors for emerging coaches, particularly in College Football. Freeman has had an outstanding season with his team, and while the goal has not yet been achieved, many have positioned him as a potential candidate for a move.

Despite this, the current Notre Dame HC was firm when asked about the situation. According to On3.com journalist Ari Wasserman, who reported via his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Freeman is focused solely on Monday’s game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I have given zero thought to the NFL. All of my attention has been on getting this team ready for the game.” the talented head coach firmly stated.

Head coach Marcus Freeman of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish speaks to the media during the Notre Dame Fighting Irish media day at the Georgia World Congress Center prior to the 2025 CFP National Championship between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish on January 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Advertisement

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Ohio State Buckeyes will face off next Monday, January 20, to determine who will be the new champion in College Football. The stage for this crucial game will be the impressive Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons.

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Riley Leonard's Fighting Irish receive strong warning from Buckeyes WR Jeremiah Smith

A member of Freeman’s staff also linked to the NFL

As both the NFL and NCAAF seasons near their end, there is significant movement surrounding the staff members of the franchises. The impressive season led by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish has attracted attention not only for Marcus Freeman’s services but also for those of the staff members who work alongside him.

Advertisement

Defensive coordinator Al Golden has been one of the key pillars for Notre Dame, given the performance his players have achieved. Interestingly, Golden was the linebackers coach during the 2020/21 football season for the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to a recent report by si.com, Golden is one of the top candidates the Bengals are targeting to become the next defensive coordinator for the Ohio-based franchise.

Advertisement