Carmelo Anthony issues strong statement on Russell Westbrook's resurgence with the Denver Nuggets

After struggling to find his fit with both the Los Angeles Lakers and the Clippers in recent seasons, Russell Westbrook has flourished in with the Denver Nuggets. The point guard’s strong performances have quickly established him as a key figure for the team, garnering the respect of NBA fans. Now, Carmelo Anthony has shared his thoughts on Westbrook’s revitalization.

“Russ is hooping right now,” Anthony said during an appearance on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast. He went on to highlight how the Nuggets helped Westbrook to thrive. “I think Denver has allowed him to be Russ,” he remarked, noting that the guard now seems far more comfortable than he did on his previous teams.

Carmelo also credited the head coach for believing in Westbrook’s ability to contribute at a high level. “Denver, Mike Malone still believed in Russ’ ability to go out there and perform,” said Anthony. “The minute they put him in the starting lineup, that showed me they believed in him… they took that chance. And Jokic had to accept that, which is amazing.”

Expanding on the trust the Nuggets have placed in Westbrook, Anthony acknowledged both the positives and potential risks. “We know you’re going to turn the ball over. We know that you are going to do nut (expletive),” he said. “But we also know on the flip side of that, what we believe you still can do, which is bring us triple-doubles.”

Westbrook’s impact with the Nuggets

At 36 years old, Westbrook has proven he’s still in peak physical condition. He has appeared in all 41 games for the Nuggets so far this season, averaging 27.3 minutes per game. Over the past few weeks, he has solidified his spot in the starting lineup, contributing to the team’s improved performance.

Through the season, Westbrook is averaging 13.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game, with three triple-doubles to his name. Since his insertion into the starting unit, the Nuggets have a 15-5 record, underscoring his positive impact on the team.

Can the Nuggets compete for a title?

In Denver’s 133-113 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night, Westbrook contributed 11 points and 7 assists. While his performance wasn’t the headline of the game, he played a crucial role in an important win for the Nuggets, with Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic taking the lead.

Following a rough stretch earlier in the season, the Nuggets are now on a strong run, having won 7 of their last 10 games. With a 25-16 record, they sit fourth in the Western Conference. If they can continue this momentum, Denver may be poised for a deep playoff push this year.

