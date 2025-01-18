Lennox Lewis, widely regarded as the greatest heavyweight of his era, left an indelible mark on the world of boxing. After a commanding performance at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, where he claimed gold, Lewis embarked on a professional career that would solidify his status as a boxing legend.

Lewis’ ascent in the professional ranks was nothing short of meteoric. After capturing regional titles, he became the mandatory challenger for the WBC heavyweight title, then held by Riddick Bowe. However, Bowe famously vacated the belt rather than face Lewis, allowing the Briton to claim the title and establish himself as a dominant force.

Nicknamed “The Lion,” Lewis successfully defended his title three times before a shocking loss to Oliver McCall in 1994. Displaying resilience, he reclaimed the belt in a rematch and continued his reign by defeating legendary opponents such as Evander Holyfield, Shannon Briggs, and David Tua. These victories cemented his place as one of the most dominant heavyweights in boxing history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A surprising acknowledgment from Lewis

In 2023, Lewis surprised fans during a social media interaction when asked about the most underrated heavyweight of his era. The question posed was, “Who’s an underrated heavyweight from your era that you think would’ve done well in today’s era?” His response was unexpected: “Mercer.”

10 May 1996: Lennox Lewis lands a blow on Ray Mercer during a bout at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. Lewis won the fight with a decision in the tenth round. Mandatory Credit: Simon Bruty /Allsport

Advertisement

Lewis faced Mercer in 1996 in a closely contested bout that ended in a majority decision victory for the Briton. Despite the loss, Mercer’s performance in the fight remains one of his career highlights, showcasing his tenacity and skill.

Advertisement

see also No Mike Tyson or Jake Paul: Gervonta Davis chooses the top 3 greatest fighters of all time

Ray Mercer: An overlooked contender

Like Lewis, Mercer also shone at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, where he secured a gold medal in the heavyweight division. He went on to claim the WBO world title in 1991 by defeating Francesco Damiani and successfully defended it against Tommy Morrison. Mercer’s accomplishments, though often overshadowed, reflect the depth of talent in the heavyweight division during that era.

Advertisement

A golden generation

Lewis’ acknowledgment of Mercer is a testament to the respect shared among great fighters of the golden generation in boxing. This era was defined by fierce rivalries, epic bouts, and enduring legacies. As one of the sport’s most celebrated champions, Lennox Lewis’ recognition of his peers underscores the mutual respect that defines boxing at its highest level.