Argentina are giving a lot to talk about at Qatar 2022, proving their World Cup hopes are for real. But many wonder whether how much playing time Paulo Dybala has gotten so far.

Qatar 2022: How many games has Paulo Dybala played at this World Cup with Argentina?

Argentina may have started Qatar 2022 on the wrong foot, suffering a shocking loss to Saudi Arabia. But that's part of the past now, as Lionel Messi and company have made their way to the World Cup quarterfinals.

Following that defeat in their debut, La Albiceleste claimed three consecutive victories to keep their title aspirations alive. On Friday, Argentina face the Netherlands for a place in the final four.

Unlike the previous games, the team will now have enough time to rest and recover for this crucial fixture. Lionel Scaloni, therefore, will probably be able to repeat the starting eleven that beat Australia — which would extend Paulo Dybala's time on the bench.

How many minutes has Paulo Dybala played at the 2022 World Cup?

Paulo Dybala has yet to play a single minute at the 2022 World Cup, having been an unused substitute in all four games Argentina have played in Qatar so far. Will we finally see the AS Roma star in action on Friday?

