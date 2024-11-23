Saquon Barkley dedicated very special words to his friend Daniel Jones, after the running back found out that the Giants released the quarterback.

Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones shared many years as teammates with the New York Giants. They were supposed to be the two key pieces to make the franchise, once again, a Super Bowl contender.

However, things didn’t work out for both of them. A few months, the Giants let go Barkley and the running back signed a big three-year, $37.5 million contract with the Eagles. Now, the star’s career has been revamped at Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, Jones has just been released and, considering he should clear waivers, the quarterback will soon become a free agent. No one knows for sure if any team is ready to give him another chance in the NFL.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Has Daniel Jones been signed?

After the New York Giants released Daniel Jones, the quarterback has to wait until Monday’s afternoon to clear waivers. Then, any team interested could sign as a free agent. At the moment, nobody has claimed him.

Advertisement

In the middle of this complicated situation, Saquon Barkley decided to send a very special message to his friend. The running back believes there’s potential in the quarterback and, in the correct team, there’s a chance for redemption. Saquon found it with the Eagles.

Advertisement

see also Giants News: Tommy DeVito sends clear message to Daniel Jones about replacing him

“It’s the NFL. Hopefully, wherever he ends up next, they’re going to get a guy who come in and work. It didn’t work for me over there, and I’m doing well over here. Hopefully, he can find the same fresh start and success.”

Advertisement

Will Daniel Jones go to the Cowboys?

During the last few hours, unfounded rumors pointed at the Dallas Cowboys as possible destination for Daniel Jones. However, Stephen Jones, CEO of the team, already dismissed that option.

see also NFL News: Malik Nabers makes something clear to the Giants about releasing Daniel Jones

Although it’s difficult to envision an opportunity for the final seven weeks of the season, the big question is 2025. According to Barkley, there’s no better person prepared for the challenge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’ve been in contact with him. Our friendship has stayed close throughout the whole process of me being here. It sucks to see how everything went down for him over there. I’ve got nothing but great things to say about him. You’re not going to really find anybody that can say negative things about him.”