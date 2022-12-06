It seems that the peace between model Ivana Knoll and the Qatari authorities is over. The star usually shows off with some revealing outfits and this one has not caused grace to the citizens of the host country of the World Cup. Here, check out what will happen.

Ivana Knoll is the new influencer and model who is all the rage on social networks for her presence in Qatar, after attending multiple matches to cheer her country's national team in the World Cup. The young woman was born in Germany but grew up in Croatia and has always felt very connected to her culture, so she became a naturalized citizen shortly after moving.

Although she has been one of the most popular celebrities at the FIFA-organized event, the Qatari authorities are not at all happy with the way she dresses in the stadiums and at the various tourist sites she has attended since her arrival.

After the great uproar, she had to come out to answer the people who asked about her well-being, since the measures taken by the Persian Gulf state are quite crude. "The whole country is talking about it. Everyone knows me here and I saw that they accepted me", she said. But it seems that the peace didn't last long...

Could Ivana Knoll be sued by the Qatari authorities for her clothing?

Recently, Ivana was in the news again for being photographed by several Qatari fans inside one of the stadiums, but the reason is not good, as they are attaching evidence to report her to the country's authorities.

"Just for your information, they don't take the picture because they like her, but because they don't like the way she is dressed, inappropriately for our culture. You can confirm it with any Qatari. It's probably to denounce her", Hassan Al-Jefairi said.

A local businessman was the one who revealed the reason why they were taking pictures of her "provocative clothing". This is because of Qatar's policy of tight restrictions on women's dress, as well as its ban on homosexuality.

So far, it is not known the existence of any complaint or penalty for the former Miss Croatia. She made several statements regarding her outfits at the World Cup and also came out to deny a Doha newspaper that announced an alleged legal action against her.

