Karim Benzema has made a full recovery from a thigh injury and had been expected to make the trip to Qatar to rejoin the France side that will face Argentina in the World Cup Final on Sunday. On the other hand, it would seem that the striker is not too interested.

Real Madrid have agreed to let Karim Benzema participate for France in the World Cup Final despite the fact that the match will take place in Russia. After suffering a thigh injury in preparation for the World Cup in Qatar, the striker was informed that he would not be able to participate in the competition.

When flying back to Madrid to begin working on his rehabilitation, it seemed as if his prospects of competing in the competition were no longer a possibility after he made the decision to return home. The muscle damage suffered by the 34-year-old was estimated to need a three-week recovery period, and he departed Doha with the assumption that he would be replaced in the team.

He was one of several players, including Paul Pogba, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, N'Golo Kante, and Christopher Nkunku, who were sidelined by injuries and did not participate in the tournament. Didier Deschamps made the decision not to substitute him with any other player; instead, he has worked with just 25 players in Qatar, rather than 26, and has led Les Bleus to the final after a 2-0 victory against Morocco.

Will Karim Benzema play for France in the World Cup Final vs Argentina?

Benzema's name has not been removed from France's roster for the World Cup, which means he can still compete in the tournament. The winner of the Ballon d'Or is now participating in full training with Real Madrid after participating in recuperation sessions and taking some time off for vacation.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, the Ballon d'Or winner may go back to Qatar before the championship match. It is now up to the striker to decide whether or not he wishes to rejoin his national team at this point.

In addition, the decision also lies in the hands of Deschamps. After France's victory against Morocco, reporters inquired about the prospect, but France's manager did not respond to their questions. He responded by saying, "I’d prefer to move on to the next question." As a result, Relevo reports that Karim Benzema has made the decision to forego traveling to Qatar in order to participate in Sunday's final versus Argentina.

In spite of the permission from his club to fly to Doha, the 34-year-old reportedly did not enjoy the statements made by Deschamps and, more broadly, the lack of interest shown by the French Football Federation. Although Benzema has the opportunity to win a medal (either gold or silver), he does not intend to fly to Qatar in order to collect it.