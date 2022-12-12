Despite being one of the top contenders, Spain was eliminated from the 2022 World Cup in the Round of 16 by Morocco. After the defeat, Luis Enrique hoped to think about his future but the coach said that he didn't have an opportunity to do so.

After four years in charge, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) decided to relieve him from the charge and chose Luis de la Fuente to replace him. Before the decision, Luis Enrique said that he was going to take time to think about his future and not make a choice in the heat of the moment.

Now, the former Barcelona coach has talked to famous streamer Ibai Llanos from his home and told the truth about why he didn’t continue in charge of the national team. It turns out it wasn't him decision but instead that the RFEF

Luis Enrique says the RFEF didn’t give him an option to renew his contract

While talking with Ibai, Luis Enrique said that the Spanish Federation didn’t give him an option to renew his contract, which was going to end in December of this year. “I thought that I’d have to make a decision whether I would continue as coach or not, but I didn’t have to,” he explained.

“I signed a four-year contract. In 2021, they (Spanish Federation) told me to renew it but I said no, that we would talk after the World Cup. When the World Cup ended, they told me that I didn’t have an offer and that the contract was done,” he added.

He also spoke about his future and said that he felt very “calm” after everything that happened. He also said that the last days were “intense,” but that now he had “endless possibilities.”