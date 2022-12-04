It wasn't Zinedine Zidane or Michel Platini. Olivier Giroud is now in the history books after achieving an incredible record for France during the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Read here to find out the striker's extraordinary feat.

France are a two-time World Champion (1998, 2018) and in Qatar 2022 they're one of the favorites to hoist the trophy. Didier Deschamps' team clinched the first place of Group D and will be a major contender during the knockout stages.

Four years ago, Olivier Giroud was a key factor for France in that superb performance to win the World Cup with other fantastic group of players led by Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Raphael Varane and N'Golo Kanté. They finished undefeated after beating teams like Argentina, Uruguay, Belgium and Croatia.

In the Qatar 2022 World Cup, France are trying to become only the third team in history which win back-to-back editions of the tournament. Italy did it as host nation in 1934 and then in France 1938. A few years later, Brazil achieved the feat in Sweden 1958 and Chile 1962. Believe it or not, Olivier Giroud has just broken a record beyond the reach of French legends like Zinedine Zidane, Michel Platini or Just Fontaine.

Olivier Giroud breaks top scorer record with France in Qatar 2022

Olivier Giroud scored twice in the opener against Australia in the group stage and got another goal in the Round of 16 facing Poland. Now, Giroud has become France's top scorer ever with 52 goals. Considering the legendary names who have played for Les Bleus, this is just an amazing achievement.

After Olivier Giroud's goal in the match with Poland, this is the updated list of France's top scorers in history. Olivier Giroud (52), Thierry Henry (51), Antoine Griezmann (42), Michel Platini (41), Karim Benzema (37), David Trezeguet (34), Kylian Mbappe (31), Zinedine Zidane (31), Just Fontaine (30), Jean-Pierre Papin (30).