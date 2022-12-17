Gender equality is one of the most important topics for FIFA. That's why adidas decided to give part of the sales of the FIFA World Cup balls to promote it and build a better future for women in soccer.

Qatar 2022: Part of the sales of FIFA World Cup balls will be used to promote gender equality

It is known that FIFA is trying its best to promote gender equality in soccer. Nowadays, women have a very important role in soccer, so that's why adidas decided to give part of the sales of the FIFA World Cup balls to build a better future for them in the sport.

In recent years, soccer's biggest organism has worked to create a better enviroment for women in this sport. Female leagues all around the world have emerged lately, proving that there's room for everyone to enjoy the games.

Of course it has not been an easy task. But now, adidas and FIFA are trying to promote even more this gender equality in order to give women the space they deserve in this sport that we all love.

Adidas will use part of the sales of the FIFA World Cup balls to promote gender equality

This Friday, November 16, adidas announced in Qatar that, in collaboration with Common Goal, they will use 1% of the sales of the FIFA World Cup balls to promote gender equality in soccer in Latin America, Europe, Africa and Asia.

The money will help 'Global Goal 5 Accelerator', a program by Common Goal. This project wants to increase participation, representation and female leadership in soccer. It also wants to involve girls more, help women become coaches and leaders in programs, which helps to guarantee each girl to have a role model in their own community.

"The game has two halves," is what a divided Al Hilm ball says to send the message that women are also part of soccer. This ball will be at Lusail Stadium during the Argentina vs. France Final.

"As eyes are turning to the main event next summer (FIFA Women's World Cup in 2023), we want to help women and girls that are inspired to play to do it," said Rachel Howard, Adidas Brand Emerging Markets vice president. "After all, soccer at its highest level starts with a ball being kicked in a local field or in the streets."

Jurgen Griesbeck, Common Goal co-founder, was grateful to adidas for their help in this program. "Adidas' commitment goes beyond from what we thought, which is a very important step for gender equality."