Lusail Stadium received the first game of the semifinals of Qatar 2022. Argentina and Croatia stepped on the field to try to defeat the other and earn a spot in the final to fight for the FIFA World Cup title.

During the first half, Dominik Livakovic, Croatia's goalkeeper, tackled Julian Alvarez inside the box while the striker was trying to open the score. Daniel Orsato saw the foul and gave the South Americans a penalty, but not all the fans think it was a correct decision by the Italian referee.

Social media react to Dominik Livakovic's foul and penalty over Julian Alvarez