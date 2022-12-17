After the final, the winning team is crowned the new champion, the most important achievement for any country, although it is not the only award given. Here we tell you that other prizes will be awarded.

The final is of course the most important game of the World Cup. It is the last one and to which everyone is eager to reach, the maximum achievement of a country. However, in addition to the trophy for the champion, other prizes are awarded whose objective is to recognize the good work of some players or teams. Here we will tell you what those prizes are.

Contrary to what many people think, the World Cup is not given to the champion to keep it, but to be able to celebrate with it and to display it in the federation of the winning country, but the Cup belongs to FIFA. That is why since its creation, the winners have celebrated with the same iconic trophy.

However, the other prizes do remain the property of those who win them and will remain for the winning player or team. Winning any of these awards is one of the most important achievements in a footballer's career, or in the history of a team.

The prizes that are given at the end of the World Cup

Golden Ball: for best player

Golden Boot: for top goalscorer

Golden Glove: formerly known as the "Lev Yashin Award" for best goalkeeper

FIFA Young Player Award: for best player under 21 years

FIFA Fair Play Trophy: for the team that advanced to the second round with the best record of fair play

Player of the Match: for outstanding performance during each match of the tournament

Goal of the Tournament: for the best goal

Most Entertaining Team: for the team that has entertained the public the most

All-Star Team: comprising the best players of the tournament

