The Paris 2024 Olympic Games mascot is officially here, and we're excited to introduce it: meet Les Phryges. Here's the story behind these unique mascots.

Typically characterized by their endearing qualities and reflective of the host city’s heritage, mascots have played a prominent role in each edition of the Olympic Games. They serve as unique symbols for every Games throughout history.

From their inception in Munich 1972 to the most recent mascot, Miraitowa, from Tokyo 2020, Olympic mascots have become a cornerstone of the Games.

Olympic mascots serve as ambassadors not only for the Olympic Games but also for the Paralympic Games. They embody the spirit of the Olympics and play a crucial role in welcoming athletes and visitors to the Games.

The Phryges, modelled on phrygian caps, are unveiled as the mascots for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games on November 10, 2022 in Paris, France.

What are the 2024 Paris Olympics mascots?

The Paris Olympics 2024 mascot is named Phryge Olympique, inspired by the traditional Phrygian caps, which influenced its design. The name and design were chosen to symbolize freedom and to represent allegorical figures of the French Republic. The selection of the Phryges as the mascot reflects the core values of liberty, equality, and fraternity, which are central to French identity.

What was the first ever official Olympics mascot?

Over the years, we’ve seen a range of distinctive mascots for each Olympic Games. Following the newly unveiled Phryges for Paris Olympics 2024 mascot, we had Miraitowa, a futuristic design that represented Tokyo 2020.

Among the most notable mascots in Olympic history is Waldi, a dachshund that represents the Bavarian region. Waldi holds the distinction of being the very first Olympic mascot.

Waldi made his official debut at the Munich 1972 Olympics. Designed by Elena Winschermann, this colorful mascot was chosen for his qualities of endurance, tenacity, and agility.

A fascinating tidbit from the book The Olympic Marathon (2000) reveals that the marathon route at the 1972 Munich Games mirrored the shape of the Waldi mascot. With the dog’s head facing west, the course began at the neck, and runners followed a counterclockwise path.

Here’s a look at every Olympic mascot since their debut: