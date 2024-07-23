The Argentine goalkeeper and the hall of fame rock star starred in Aston Villa’s new kit unveiling on the club’s social media pages.

In a quirky twist ahead of the Premier League kickoff, Aston Villa unveiled their snazzy new kit for the 2024/25 season with a little help from some unexpected stars. The legendary Ozzy Osbourne and Geezer Butler, iconic figures from the heavy metal band Black Sabbath.

In a playful video Copa America winner Emiliano Martínez, the Argentine goalkeeper known for his quick reflexes on the field, also joined in the fun, adding his own flair to the lighthearted clip.

Aston Villa, deeply rooted in Birmingham like Black Sabbath, cleverly incorporated the city’s musical heritage into their jersey launch. The video starts with a comical phone call between Ozzy and Geezer, discussing a hypothetical game at Villa Park. Their banter sets the tone as “Paranoid,” one of Black Sabbath’s classic hits, kicks in, adding a rock ‘n’ roll vibe to the unveiling.

Dibu and Ozzy rock Aston Villa social media video

Emiliano Martínez features in the video hilariously interacting with an elderly companion who’s eager to hit the pitch. The goalkeeper’s expressions are priceless as he navigates through the playful exchange, showcasing a different side of his talent off the field.

Aston Villa have a historic season ahead of them as the club will participate in the UEFA Champions League for the third time in their history. Aston Villa will also try to surprise many and finish top of the table again in the upcoming Premier League season.