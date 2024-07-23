The governing body of the sport issued a statement over the European Leagues and FIFPRO Europe’s complaint to the European Commission over the oversaturation of the global calendar.

European Leagues and FIFPRO Europe have announced their joint decision to file a formal complaint with the European Commission against FIFA on competition law grounds regarding the international match calendar. The international match calendar has come under scrutiny for its perceived unsustainability and excessive saturation, raising serious concerns about player welfare and the financial stability of national leagues.

Critics argue that FIFA‘s decisions, which appear to prioritize its own competitions and commercial interests, have been accused of neglecting its regulatory duties and causing adverse impacts on football’s overall ecosystem. This perceived unilateral approach has galvanized European leagues and player unions to take proactive steps in shaping global football regulations through legal channels.

At the heart of the issue is the contention that FIFA’s actions constitute a breach of EU competition law, stemming from its dual role as both a global football regulator and organizer of competitions. Allegations include conflicts of interest and a lack of transparency, fairness, and proportionality in FIFA’s regulatory processes. The legal challenge seeks to compel FIFA to adhere to EU standards, ensuring an equitable framework that serves the interests of all football stakeholders. Concurrently, national leagues and player unions across Europe, notably in England, France, and Italy, are pursuing independent actions highlighting widespread apprehensions regarding FIFA’s governance practices.

FIFA statement on allegations presented by Euro Leagues and players union

The FIFA response to the allegations and complaints presented by European Leagues and FIFPRO Europe:

“The current calendar was unanimously approved by the FIFA Council, which is composed of representatives from all continents, including Europe, following a comprehensive and inclusive consultation, which included FIFPRO and league bodies.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino watches the match between Inter Miami and the Houston Dynamo during the 2023 U.S. Open Cup Final at DRV PNK Stadium on September 27, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“FIFA’s calendar is the only instrument ensuring that international football can continue to survive, co-exist, and prosper alongside domestic and continental club football.

“Some leagues in Europe – themselves competition organizers and regulators – are acting with commercial self-interest, hypocrisy, and without consideration to everyone else in the world. Those leagues apparently prefer a calendar filled with friendlies and summer tours, often involving extensive global travel.

“By contrast, FIFA must protect the overall interests of world football, including the protection of players, everywhere and at all levels of the game.”