Spain, recent Euro 2024 champions, are considered one of the favorites to winthe gold medal atthe Paris 2024 Olympic Games, and will face Uzbekistan on Wednesday, July 24, in the first day of Group C.
While it is true that Paris 2024 Olympic Games will start on the 26th, the king of sports will begin on Wednesday, July 24. Spain also shares a group with Egypt and the Dominican Republic.
The Spanish national football team coached by Santi Denia is ready to compete in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. However, they will be without key midfielder Gavi from FC Barcelona, which is a major blow to their midfield ahead of the competition.
Gavi out of Paris 2024 Olympic Games
Young Spanish midfielder Gavi will not play in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games due to a serious knee injury. Gavi will be out for several months, which will also prevent him from playing for his club, FC Barcelona.
In November 2023, Gavi suffered the injury during a qualifying match for Spain against Georgia. The diagnosis: rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and damage to the meniscus, which required surgery and requires a long recovery period.
When will Gavi return to play for Spain?
Gaviwill not only miss the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, but will not play with the National Team again until March 2025, when the European qualifying phase for the 2026 World Cup to be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada will begin. The Federation (RFEF) does not want to take risks with the Barcelona player, who will be exempted from the matches, friendlies and Nations League, scheduled for the last quarter of next year.
