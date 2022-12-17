The grand final of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will feature Argentina facing off against France, the defending champions. You can find out here how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. Remember that if you are in the United States, you can follow all the action of this match on FuboTV (free trial).
Finally, fans will know who will be the new champions of this 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup, which will have as its finalists two historic teams such as Argentina and France, both winners of the title on two occasions (the Argentines, in 1978 and 1986; and the French, in 1998 and 2018), so both are looking for their third Cup.
Argentina had a bad start with the surprise defeat against Saudi Arabia, but from there they imposed themselves with authority on all their rivals, their best performance being 3-0 against Croatia in the semifinal. France also proved to be very solid, winning all the games (except against Tunisia, but where they played with substitutes), and that is why this will be a very interesting game.
Argentina vs France: Kick-Off Time
Argentina will play against France for the final game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Sunday, December 18 at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
Try the Qatar 2022 simulator and start imagining what the final phase of the World Cup will be like.
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (December 19)
Bangladesh: 9:00 PM
Belgium: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Cameroon: 4:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM
Costa Rica: 9:00 AM
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
Egypt: 5:00 PM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 3:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Iran: 6:30 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Jamaica: 10:00 AM
Japan: 12:00 AM (December 19)
Kenya: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Morocco: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 4:00 AM (December 19)
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
Norway: 4:00 PM
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Qatar: 6:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM
Senegal: 3:00 PM
Serbia: 4:00 PM
Singapore: 11:00 PM
South Africa: 5:00 PM
South Korea: 12:00 AM (December 19)
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
Switzerland: 4:00 PM
Tanzania: 6:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 11:00 PM
Tunisia: 4:00 PM
Uganda: 6:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM (ET)
Argentina vs France: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports Argentina, Las Estrellas, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DeporTV, Public Television
Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS
Bangladesh: Gazi TV, MTV India HD, Toffee Live, T Sports
Belgium: La Une, rtbf.be/sport, Één, RTBF Auvio Direct, Sporza
Brazil: Globo, SporTV, Canais Globo, GloboEsporte.com, SporTV 2, NOW NET and Claro
Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, CRTV Sports, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Canada: CTV, TSN1, TSN5, RDS, TSN.ca, TSN App, CTV App, TSN4, RDS App
Costa Rica: Teletica Channel 7, TUDN, Sky HD, TD+, ViX, Teletica Radio 91.5, TDMAX
Croatia: HRTi, HRT 2
Denmark: dr.dk, TV2 Denmark, DR1, TV2 Play Denmark, NRK1
Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, Soccer Channel, CNT Play, Teleamazonas
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TF1 Live, TF1, Molotov, beIN Sports 1, Free
Germany: Das Erste, MagentaTV
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, GTV Sports+, SuperSport MaXimo 2
India: JioTV, MTV India HD, DD Sports, Sports18, Sports18 HD
Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio, Indosiar
International: FIFA+
Iran: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia
Ireland: BBC iPlayer, RTE Player, ITVX, BBC Sport Web, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, RTE 2, BBC One
Israel: KAN 11
Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1
Jamaica: csport.tv
Japan: NHK Japan, AbemaTV
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, KBC Channel 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA
South Korea: KBS Korea, MBC Korea
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Unifi TV, TV Okey, RTM TV2, Astro FIFA World Cup 1
Mexico: Sky HD, ViX, VIX+, Azteca 7, TUDN, Las Estrellas, Canal 5 Televisa, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, TUDN En Vivo, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, Arryadia TNT, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia
Netherlands: NPO Start, NPO 1, Één
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, SKY Go NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Football, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now
Norway: NRKTV, NRK1
Poland: TVP1, TVP Sport, TVP Sport App, sport.tvp.pl
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, Sport TV1, Antena 1 - RTP, RTP 1
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Alkass Two, Alkass One, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: DStv Now, New World Sport1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, RTS 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Variety
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, HRT 2, RTS 1
Singapore: Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, Singtel TV GO, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport CSN, SABC Sport, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport PSL, sabcsportonline.co.za, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, MáXimo 360, SABC 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Maximo 3, Supersport Grandstand
Spain: TVE La 1, Gol Mundial, RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain
Sweden: NRK1, Discovery+, C More Sweden, TV4 Sweden
Switzerland: RSI La 2, RTS Sport, RTS 2, SRF Play, SRF zwei
Tanzania: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Supersport Grandstand ROA
Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean
Tunisia: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD
Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, UBC TV, DStv Now, New World Sport1
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
United Kingdom: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, ITVX, STV Player, STV Scotland, ITV 1 UK, BBC One
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m), Sling, Telemundo, UNIVERSO, FOX Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, UFORIA App, Futbol de Primera Radio, SiriusXM FC, Foxsports.com, FOX Network.
Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here.