Argentina will face France at the Lusail Stadium for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup final game. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

Argentina vs France: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free Qatar 2022 World Cup final match in your country

The grand final of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will feature Argentina facing off against France, the defending champions. You can find out here how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. Remember that if you are in the United States, you can follow all the action of this match on FuboTV (free trial).

Finally, fans will know who will be the new champions of this 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup, which will have as its finalists two historic teams such as Argentina and France, both winners of the title on two occasions (the Argentines, in 1978 and 1986; and the French, in 1998 and 2018), so both are looking for their third Cup.

Argentina had a bad start with the surprise defeat against Saudi Arabia, but from there they imposed themselves with authority on all their rivals, their best performance being 3-0 against Croatia in the semifinal. France also proved to be very solid, winning all the games (except against Tunisia, but where they played with substitutes), and that is why this will be a very interesting game.

Argentina vs France: Kick-Off Time

Argentina will play against France for the final game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Sunday, December 18 at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (December 19)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Cameroon: 4:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM

Costa Rica: 9:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Ecuador: 10:00 AM

Egypt: 5:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Iran: 6:30 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 AM

Japan: 12:00 AM (December 19)

Kenya: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (December 19)

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Qatar: 6:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Senegal: 3:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

South Korea: 12:00 AM (December 19)

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

Tanzania: 6:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 11:00 PM

Tunisia: 4:00 PM

Uganda: 6:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Argentina vs France: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports Argentina, Las Estrellas, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DeporTV, Public Television

Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS

Bangladesh: Gazi TV, MTV India HD, Toffee Live, T Sports

Belgium: La Une, rtbf.be/sport, Één, RTBF Auvio Direct, Sporza

Brazil: Globo, SporTV, Canais Globo, GloboEsporte.com, SporTV 2, NOW NET and Claro

Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, CRTV Sports, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Canada: CTV, TSN1, TSN5, RDS, TSN.ca, TSN App, CTV App, TSN4, RDS App

Costa Rica: Teletica Channel 7, TUDN, Sky HD, TD+, ViX, Teletica Radio 91.5, TDMAX

Croatia: HRTi, HRT 2

Denmark: dr.dk, TV2 Denmark, DR1, TV2 Play Denmark, NRK1

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, Soccer Channel, CNT Play, Teleamazonas

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TF1 Live, TF1, Molotov, beIN Sports 1, Free

Germany: Das Erste, MagentaTV

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, GTV Sports+, SuperSport MaXimo 2

India: JioTV, MTV India HD, DD Sports, Sports18, Sports18 HD

Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio, Indosiar

International: FIFA+

Iran: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

Ireland: BBC iPlayer, RTE Player, ITVX, BBC Sport Web, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, RTE 2, BBC One

Israel: KAN 11

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1

Jamaica: csport.tv

Japan: NHK Japan, AbemaTV

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, KBC Channel 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA

South Korea: KBS Korea, MBC Korea

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Unifi TV, TV Okey, RTM TV2, Astro FIFA World Cup 1

Mexico: Sky HD, ViX, VIX+, Azteca 7, TUDN, Las Estrellas, Canal 5 Televisa, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, TUDN En Vivo, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, Arryadia TNT, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

Netherlands: NPO Start, NPO 1, Één

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, SKY Go NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Football, NTA Sports 24, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway: NRKTV, NRK1

Poland: TVP1, TVP Sport, TVP Sport App, sport.tvp.pl

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, Sport TV1, Antena 1 - RTP, RTP 1

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Alkass Two, Alkass One, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: DStv Now, New World Sport1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, RTS 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Variety

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, HRT 2, RTS 1

Singapore: Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, Singtel TV GO, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport CSN, SABC Sport, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport PSL, sabcsportonline.co.za, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, MáXimo 360, SABC 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Maximo 3, Supersport Grandstand

Spain: TVE La 1, Gol Mundial, RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain

Sweden: NRK1, Discovery+, C More Sweden, TV4 Sweden

Switzerland: RSI La 2, RTS Sport, RTS 2, SRF Play, SRF zwei

Tanzania: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

Tunisia: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, TOD

Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, UBC TV, DStv Now, New World Sport1

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, ITVX, STV Player, STV Scotland, ITV 1 UK, BBC One

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m), Sling, Telemundo, UNIVERSO, FOX Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, UFORIA App, Futbol de Primera Radio, SiriusXM FC, Foxsports.com, FOX Network.

