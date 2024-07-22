A Copa America and World Cup champion is in the running for the prestigious award recognizing the best player of the season.

With the conclusion of both the UEFA Euro and Copa America tournaments, the race for the 2023/24 Ballon d’Or, set to be awarded in a few months, has shifted its contenders. Some early favorites have fallen behind, while others have surged ahead, gaining momentum such as a Lionel Messi teammate in Argentina.

In this battle to be named the world’s best player, the magazine Football France, which organizes the Ballon d’Or, recently highlighted the top candidates. Among them is an Argentine player who had an outstanding season in European football.

That player is Lautaro Martinez, and the reasons are clear: “Argentina’s victory means that Lionel Messi will still receive some votes, despite a strong start in the MLS and a somewhat underwhelming tournament, as will Lautaro Martinez, top scorer of the competition (5 goals), the lone goal scorer in the final, Italian champion with Inter, and top scorer in Serie A (24 goals),” stated the French magazine.

Martinez also had a stellar performance in the Copa America with the Argentine national team. Despite starting on the bench in 4 of the 6 games, he managed to become the top scorer of the tournament with 5 goals, including the decisive goal that gave Argentina the championship.

Lautaro Martinez of Argentina celebrates with the Golden Boot trophy after winning the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

As for Lautaro’s competitors for the Ballon d’Or, Vinicius Jr. is in the mix as a Champions League winner, though his poor Copa America performance has affected his standing and Rodri, a key player for both Manchester City and the Euro-winning Spanish team, also poses a significant challenge.

Other notable candidates like Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham have seen their prospects diminish due to lackluster showings in the Euro, though they are still expected to finish in the top 10.

Lautaro Martinez’s impressive stats last season

The 26-year-old Argentine striker played 44 matches for Inter, scoring 27 goals and providing 7 assists, playing a crucial role in the team’s Serie A and Italian Super Cup victories, being the top scorer of both competitions. Additionally, he appeared in 16 matches for the Argentine National Team, netting 9 goals and adding an assist.

When is the 2024 Ballon d’Or award ceremony?

The 68th edition of the Ballon d’Or will take place on Monday, October 28, 2024, at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris. The event will honor the successors of Lionel Messi and Aitana Bonmati, the previous season’s Ballon d’Or winners in men’s and women’s football, respectively.