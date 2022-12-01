Belgium and Croatia will meet today in one of the most exciting clashes of the final fixture of the FIFA World Cup group stage. But what if they can't beat Croatia?

Once again, the Belgian national team entered the FIFA World Cup as one of the biggest dark horses to win it all. But as has usually happened with their golden generation, they haven't been able to live up to their potential.

Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois don't talk to each other, Eden Hazard and other stars don't get along, either, and they've always let their egos and personal stories get in the way of living up to the hype.

That's why some fear they might underperform again and drop the ball in their must-win game vs. Croatia. So, if that's your case, you might be wondering what could happen if they lose today's matchup.

Qatar 2022: What Happens If Belgium Lose To Croatia?

Simply put, a loss to Croatia would send Belgium back home. Croatia and Morocco both have 4 points, while Belgium sits in the third spot with just three units. They could still make it to the next round with a tie, assuming Canada beats Morocco by at least four goals.

Belgium beat Canada 1-0 in the debut and then lost 0-2 to Morocco in the second game of the group stage. So, they cannot afford to sleep on their laurels again and drop another matchup today.