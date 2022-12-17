Today, Saturday, the Khalifa International Stadium will host the Third place play-off of the World Cup 2022, featuring Croatia and Morocco. Here, check out what would happen if the game ends in a draw.

As the last game of Qatar 2022 approaches on Sunday at Lusail Stadium, the competition has reached its culmination. The match between Croatia and Morocco, which will determine the third and fourth-place finishers, will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday, giving soccer fans an early opportunity to prepare for the major event.

Although the World Cup third-place game is played for little reason, it may nevertheless be a thrilling contest. Saturday in Qatar, both Croatia and Morocco will enter the field knowing they have nothing to lose and playing with passion and spirit in the hopes of earning a deserved reward for a wonderful campaign by both.

Fans are hoping to see one more great performance from the 37-year-old midfield wizard Luka Modric in what would likely be his last World Cup match. Meanwhile, to yet in Qatar, Morocco have played with absolutely no reserves. The team have lost some important players to injury, but they are still hoping to put on a good display for the fans who have been filling the stadiums for every game.

What would happen if Croatia and Morocco draw in the Qatar 2022 Third place play-off?

It's a one-game format in the World Cup's Knockout Round, starting from the Round of 16 and ending with the third-place game and the Grand Final. That implies there is no opportunity to attempt to win the series by taking game two at their home stadium. An error of any kind will have disastrous consequences.

If at the end of regular time in the Croatia and Morocco clash in the World Cup Third place play-off, the score is tied, the sides would play two 15-minute periods of extra time. If the score still remains a draw, the winner of the bronze medal will be decided on penalties. All games in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, from the last 16 onwards and including the Final, will use this tiebreaker method.