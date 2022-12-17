Today, Saturday, the Khalifa International Stadium will host the Third place play-off of the World Cup 2022, featuring Croatia and Morocco. Here, check out what would happen if Checkered Ones triumph in this matchup.

On Sunday at Lusail Stadium, the last game of the 2022 World Cup will take place, marking the pinnacle of the tournament. Soccer fans will have an early chance to get ready for the big event on Saturday, when the match between Croatia and Morocco, which will decide the third and fourth-place finishers, will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Even if there isn't much of a point to playing for third place in the World Cup, it might still be an entertaining match. On Saturday, both Croatia and Morocco will take the field knowing they have nothing to lose and playing with passion and enthusiasm in the hopes of gaining a just reward for a fantastic run.

The Checkered Ones' captain Luka Modric will play in his last World Cup game and will want to go out on a strong note. Therefore, his teammates will strive to cement the team's legacy as Croatia's greatest ever, possibly finishing in second and third place in successive years.

What would happen if Croatia beat Morocco in the Qatar 2022 Third place play-off?

In the event of a victory against Morocco, Croatia would finish in third place in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and will be rewarded with bronze medals for their performances. The World Cup bronze medalists, like those at the Olympics, will take home $27 million in addition to bragging rights.

For the World Cup, the Knockout Round consists of one-game playoffs. Therefore, there is no opportunity to win the series by taking game two. There is no room for a mistake in this win-or-go-home approach. For Zlatko Dalic's squad to grab the bronze, they must win in regular time, after extra time, or triumph on penalties.