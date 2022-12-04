On Sunday, the Al Bayt Stadium will host another match of the Round of 16 of the World Cup 2022, featuring England and Senegal. Here, check out what would happen if the match ends in a draw.

Once again, England silenced their critics with a dominant second-half performance against Wales in the Group Stage, resulting in a 2-0 victory and a spot in the round of 16 at Qatar 2022. Since this is the case, their most devoted supporters fans will be hoping they go far in Qatar. Senegal, who placed second in Group A after beating Ecuador in the last Group Stage match, will be their opponent in the round of 16.

The Three Lions will be confident going into the game since they have never lost an international match versus an African side in 20 attempts. As this is just Senegal's second appearance in a World Cup knockout phase, they will give tough opposition despite feeling far less pressure than their opponents.

As an added bonus, several of the Senegalese players are under contract with English clubs and will be motivated to make a splash by causing an upset. They may be without Sadio Mane, but the Lions of Teranga still have a number of stars like Chelsea's Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly, Watford's Ismaila Sarr, and Leicester's Nampalys Mendy.

What would happen if England and Senegal tie in the Qatar 2022 Round of 16?

It's a one-game format in the World Cup's Knockout Round, starting from the Round of 16 and ending with the Final. That implies there is no opportunity to attempt to win the series by taking game two at their home stadium. An error of any kind will have disastrous consequences.

If at the end of regular time in the England and Senegal clash in the World Cup, the score is tied, the sides would play two 15-minute periods of extra time. If the score still remains tied, the team that will face the winner of the France vs Poland matchup in the Quarter-Finals will be decided on penalties. All games in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, from the last 16 onwards and including the Final, will use this tiebreaker method.