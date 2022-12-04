On Sunday, the Al Bayt Stadium will host another match of the Round of 16 of the World Cup 2022, featuring England and Senegal. Here, check out what would happen if the Three Lions lose this matchup.

With a strong second-half performance against Wales in the mid-week, England proved their naysayers wrong once again and advanced from Group B as victors to the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup. As a result, the English supporters will be rooting for their team to go all the way in Qatar. In the last 16, they will face the team that finished second in Group A, Senegal, as the African nation advanced by defeating Ecuador in the final Group Stage match.

With a perfect 20-for-20 record against African teams in international competition, the Three Lions will be confident heading into this game. However, Senegal will provide stern competition, certainly feeling significantly less pressure than their opponents since this is just their second-ever participation in a World Cup knockout round.

What is more, since many of the Senegalese players are contracted to English teams, they will be eager to make a statement by pulling off an upset. Despite Sadio Mane's absence, the Lions of Teranga still have a bevy of top-flight professionals including Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly of Chelsea, Nampalys Mendy of Leicester, and Ismaila Sarr of Watford. Thus, despite the oddsmakers favoring England, this edition of the World Cup has shown us that 'impossible is nothing'.

What would happen if England lose to Senegal in the Qatar 2022 Round of 16?

Quite simply, if the English national soccer team suffer a defeat, they would be knocked out of the tournament in the last 16. For the World Cup, the Knockout Round consists of one-game playoffs.

Therefore, there is no opportunity to win the series by taking game two. There is no room for a mistake in this win-or-go-home approach. For Gareth Southgate's squad to advance to the Quarter-Finals, they must win in regular time, after extra time, or after successfully taking a penalty series.