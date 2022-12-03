On Saturday, the Khalifa International Stadium will host the first match of the Round of 16 of the World Cup 2022, featuring the Netherlands and the United States. Here, check out what would happen if the match ends in a draw.

Qatar 2022: What happens if the Netherlands and the USMNT tie in the round of 16?

The U.S. men's national team had a tough time getting out of Group B, but they made it and will face the Netherlands in the 2022 Qatar World Cup Round of 16. Since they have avoided such major hitters as Brazil, Argentina, Spain, France, and others, their clash with a European powerhouse with World Cup experience is really rather beneficial.

When they won Group A, Louis van Gaal's side extended their remarkable streak of advancing to the round of 16 at every World Cup since 1934. Every World Cup since 1934 (except 1990 and 2006) has seen them advance to this round. The Oranje likewise went unbeaten in the group stage, although they struggled to maintain their strength at times.

On the other hand, Gregg Berhalter's squad showed they can execute well under pressure with a decisive win over Iran in a winner-take-all match. Both sides have a decent chance of moving on to the Quarter-Finals, and despite the oddsmakers favoring the Netherlands, it should be a close game.

What would happen if the Netherlands and the USMNT tie in the Qatar 2022 Round of 16?

It's a one-game format in the World Cup's Knockout Round, starting from the Round of 16 and ending with the Final. That implies there is no opportunity to attempt to win the series by taking game two at their home stadium. An error of any kind will have disastrous consequences.

If at the end of regular time in the Netherlands vs USMNT clash in the World Cup, the score is tied, the sides would play two 15-minute periods of extra time. If the score still remains tied, the team that will go into the Quarter-Finals will be decided by penalties. All games in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, from the last 16 onwards and including the Final, will use this tiebreaker method.