On Saturday, the Khalifa International Stadium will host the first match of the Round of 16 of the World Cup 2022, featuring the Netherlands and the United States. Here, check out what would happen if the Stars and Stripes triumph in this matchup.

The United States Men's National Team made it out of Group B, but they will be facing the champions of Group A, the Netherlands, in the 2022 World Cup last 16. As they have avoided such strong sides as Brazil, Argentina, Spain, France, and others, playing a European powerhouse with World Cup experience is still a beneficial matchup.

By topping Group A, the Dutch extended their remarkable streak of advancing to the round of 16 at every World Cup since 1934. The only World Cups they didn't move on to the Knockout Round in was in 1990 and 2006. The Oranje were unbeaten in the group stage as well, although they struggled to maintain their strength at times.

And that was especially true against Ecuador, against whom they just escaped with a point thanks to the pressure they applied. In contrast, Gregg Berhalter's squad showed they can execute well under pressure with a decisive victory in a winner-take-all match against Iran. Despite the oddsmakers favoring the Netherlands, this is a close encounter in which any side might advance to the Quarter-Finals.

What would happen if the USMNT beat the Netherlands in the Qatar 2022 Round of 16?

In the event of a victory against the Netherlands, the United States would progress to the tournament's Quarter-Finals for the first time since 2002. In the Quarter-Finals, they would then play the winner of the Argentina vs Australia encounter. Lionel Messi's side won Group C with a perfect score of six points, while the Socceroos surprised everyone by coming in second in Group D, matched with France.

If the Stars and Stripes can beat Louis van Gaal's players on Saturday, December 3, they will have until Friday, December 9 to prepare for their next encounter. Since there will be a five-day break between games, Berhalter will have enough time to prepare for either one of the two possible opponents.

It would be just the third time in the history of the USMNT if they were to progress to the quarters. The last time the United States appeared in a World Cup Quarter-Finals game was exactly two decades ago, back in 2002. They qualified for the last 16 after placing second in their group and then beating Mexico 2-0. Their run, however, ended in the Quarter-Finals as Germany defeated them, 1-0.