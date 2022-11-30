Australia are one of the biggest surprises in the Qatar 2022 World Cup after clinching their ticket to the Round of 16. Read here to find out what's the current FIFA ranking of the Socceroos.

Australia are playing in their fifth consecutive World Cup (sixth overall), but nobody expected to see the Socceroos in the Round of 16 at Qatar 2022. Now, after two resounding victories against Tunisia and Denmark, they are the runner-up of Group D and will be in the knockout stage.

Australia had a very difficult road in the Asian qualifiers (they transferred from the Oceania Confederation) and almost were eliminated from the World Cup. In the third round, the Socceroos were third place in Group B behind Saudi Arabia and Japan. They suffered in the fourth round to beat 2-1 the United Arab Emirates in a single-elimination game and then went to the inter-confederation playoffs.

In that last chance to qualify for Qatar, Australia defeated Peru in a thrilling penalty shootout. Now, with an incredible performance in the World Cup, the Socceroos are back in the Round of 16 or the first time since Germany 2006. Continue reading to find out what's their FIFA ranking.

What is the FIFA ranking of Australia?

Australia are currently in 38th place in the FIFA World ranking with 1488 points. That's why they're truly a remarkable surprise in Qatar 2022. In that list, there are many teams ahead of the Socceroos which didn't even qualify for the tournament: Italy, Colombia, Peru, Sweden, Ukraine, Chile, Nigeria, Russia, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary or Algeria.

Among the teams from the Asian Confederation, there are many squads in front of Australia in the current FIFA ranking: Iran, Japan and South Korea. For example, the three teams from Group D in the World Cup were also ahead of them: France (4), Denmark (10) and Tunisia (30). The last two are officiall out of the tournament.

