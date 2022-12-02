The Asian team has made it to Qatar 2022 after a remarkable run in the qualifiers. Find out here where do South Korea rank in the FIFA World ranking.

South Korea have become a tradition in the FIFA World Cup, having qualified for the tournament in consecutive editions since 1986. Qatar 2022 hasn't been the exception for the Asian team.

Led by Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min, South Korea arrived in Qatar knowing they had a challenging task ahead of them. They were drawn in Group H along with Portugal, Uruguay, and Ghana.

Though they didn't produce any upset like Japan did, their mere presence in yet another World Cup has once again caught many people's eyes. Let's take a look at their current FIFA World ranking.

Where do South Korea stand in the FIFA World ranking

South Korea are currently No. 28 in the FIFA World ranking, last updated on October 6. Of course, we won't know whether that position will be higher or lower until the governing body releases the updated ranking.

