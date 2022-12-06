In the wake of a heartbreaking elimination from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar at the hands of Morocco, many wonder where do Spain stand in the FIFA World ranking.

Spain arrived in Qatar 2022 in high spirits, aiming to have a FIFA World Cup to remember with a promising generation. Unfortunately, their campaign ended sooner than predicted as they failed to reach the quarterfinals.

Luis Enrique's men got off to a promising debut, in which they put seven past Costa Rica, but eventually failed to pick up wins. Spain drew with Germany and lost to Japan in the group stage before having their hearts broken by Morocco in the Round of 16.

La Furia couldn't break the deadlock after 120 minutes, and the African team had the upper hand in the penalty shootout. Shortly after their painful exit, many started to wonder what's Spain's FIFA World ranking.

Where do Spain stand in the FIFA World ranking

Spain are currently 7th in the FIFA World ranking, last released on October 6. It remains to be seen how their disappointing World Cup performance in Qatar impacts their position once the ranking is updated.

Even though Spain are no longer in contention, you can still predict your winner for this year's tournament. Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.