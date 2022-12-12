The best teams make it to the knockout stage, but only a small group makes it to the semifinals. Those four teams are considered the best in the World Cup.

Qatar 2022: Who is the favorite to win the World Cup according to bookmakers' odds?

France are the defending champions, they won the 2018 World Cup in Russia against Croatia, and it is very likely that the French squad will reach another big final in Qatar 2022.

The European countries have the most World Cup trophies, a total of 16 titles for them while the South American countries have 9 titles, Brazil being the country with the most World Cups.

But in Qatar 2022 it could be the first time that an African country wins a World Cup since Morocco are very close to the final.

What are the favorite odds to win the 2022 World Cup?

France are the biggest favorites at 2.10 odds (BetMGM), they are favored mostly by having Kylian Mbappe who has scored five goals before the semifinals.

Argentina have the second spot among the favorites with 2.65 odds (BetMGM), they won a painful game against another big favorite (Netherlands). Argentina owe their favoritism to Messi since he has been decisive in most of the games.

Croatia (8.00 odds at BetMGM) have a similar squad to the one they used during the 2018 World Cup, and so far they have done everything well to reach the semifinals and it is likely that they will play another final again.

Morocco (10.00 odds at BetMGM) more than favorites they are the strongest underdogs of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Their playing style is quite strong but lacks of attacking power, they hold the game with a strong defensive lineup.