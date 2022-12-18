The Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup has ended. Argentina were able to lift the trophy for the third time in their history, with a key player that was awarded as the man of the match of the Final.

Qatar 2022: Who was the man of the match of the World Cup final?

Qatar 2022 has ended. Argentina was able to defeat France on penalties after one of the most memorable FIFA World Cup Finals ever. Who was selected as the man of the match of this exciting game?

The 64th game of Qatar 2022 was played at Lusail Stadium this December 18. Argentina and France faced each other in an exciting Final in which the South Americans were able to defeat the Europeans on penalties to lift the trophy for the third time in their history.

This tournament will be remembered forever, but specially this duel. There was a key player that won the man of the match award afte giving an excelent performance in the Argentina vs. France game.

Who was the man of the match of the World Cup final?

After 120 exciting minutes, Argentina were able to win against France with a 4-2 score on penalties; 3-3 on regular time. Both squads gave it all, but only one could lift the trophy to become the FIFA World Cup champions.

Lionel Messi was the best player of the game and was awarded as man of the match. He scored twice in the game and did it once again on penalties to give Argentina the title after a 36-year drought.

It was not the only personal award that Messi received after this game. He won the Golden Ball after being the best player of the whole FIFA World Cup. He couldn't lift the Golden Boot as Kylian Mbappe scored eight goals, while Argentina's captain seven.

