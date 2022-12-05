Brazil are taking on South Korea at Qatar 2022 for a place in the quarterfinals. Find out why neither Alex Sandro nor Alex Telles are playing for Tite's side.

Qatar 2022: Why are Alex Sandro and Alex Telles not playing for Brazil vs. South Korea?

Brazil got the job done and punched a ticket to the Qatar 2022 knockout stages as Group G leaders, despite losing to Cameroon in the final matchday. From now on, however, there will be no margin for error.

Now it's time for Tite's men to live up to their reputation as one of the strongest candidates to win the FIFA World Cup trophy. Their first obstacle will be South Korea in the Round of 16.

Brazil have suffered an injury crisis during the tournament, which could threaten their title aspirations. Though Neymar recovered on time, La Verde-amarela will have to overcome key absences at the back.

Why are Alex Telles and Alex Sandro not playing against South Korea

Both Alex Sandro and Alex Telles were ruled out for the South Korea game due to injury. While the Juventus left-back has yet to recover from an ankle sprain, the Man United man will miss the rest of the competition with a knee injury.

In the meantime, Tite will use Eder Militao as right-back, while Danilo will switch to the left. Will Brazil manage to go far? Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.