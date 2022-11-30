Andres Guardado is the Mexican player with most caps in history and established a record at Qatar playing in his fifth World Cup. However, he won't start the crucial game against Saudi Arabia. Read here to find out why Gerardo Martino took this shocking decision.

Andres Guardado is the player with most caps in Mexico's National Team history and just achieved one of the greatest records ever in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Guardado participated in the game against Argentina becoming only the sixth man ever to play in five different World Cups. Two Mexican players already did it.

Antonio Carbajal was the first player ever with five tournaments (1950, 1954, 1958, 1962, 1966) and Rafael Marquez got that record too (2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018). Lothar Matthäus (1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998) was the first player to tie Antonio Carbajal after decades with that record untouched. In the Qatar 2022 World Cup, two spectacular players were added to the list: Lionel Messi (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022) and Cristiano Ronaldo (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022).

The pride of Atlas' academy in Guadalajara had his breakthrough performance against Argentina during the Round of 16 in the 2006 World Cup at Leipzig. One year later, he took his first chance in Europe with Deportivo la Coruña. After brief periods with Valencia and Bayer Leverkusen, Andres Guardado became one of the best players in the Eredivisie with PSV Eindhoven (2014-2017). He's played the last five years for Real Betis and was crucial to win the Copa del Rey in 2022.

Why is Andres Guardado not playing in Mexico vs Saudi Arabia?

Though Andres Guardado left injured the game against Argentina, the midfielder confirmed during a press conference that he was ready to play the final match of Group C with Saudi Arabia. That's why the decision is entirely tactical by coach Gerardo Martino.

Considering Mexico haven't scored a goal in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Gerardo Martino changed two players in the midfield to face Saudi Arabia. Andres Guardado and Hector Herrera go to the bench. Edson Alvarez and Orbelin Pineda start. Even after the hit received agastin Argentina, Andres Guardado is available for this game.

