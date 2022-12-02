Bruno Fernandes got off to a great start to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which is why many wonder why he is not starting for Portugal against South Korea in the group stage finale.

Portugal head into Matchday 3 of the Qatar 2022 group stage in high spirits, with a ticket to the knockout stage already under their belt. Before they move on to the next round of the FIFA World Cup, they have to face South Korea.

Though the most important goal has been accomplished, Fernando Santos knows his team has yet to secure the top spot in Group H. Portugal are leading with 6 points, but Ghana could overtake them.

Even so, the Portuguese manager considers that risking his best players isn't worth it. The lineup will have a number of changes in regard to the Uruguay win, including the absence of Bruno Fernandes.

Why is Bruno Fernandes not starting for Portugal against South Korea

Fernando Santos decided to rest Bruno Fernandes for the South Korea fixture, with his sights set on the Round of 16. The Manchester United star plays a pivotal role for Portugal, which is why they need him at his best for the remainder of the competition.

