Portugal take on Switzerland in a crucial game for their World Cup aspirations, which is why many wonder why Cristiano Ronaldo starts on the bench in this Qatar 2022 round of 16 game.

Portugal may have conceded a dramatic loss to South Korea in the Qatar 2022 group stage finale, but that didn't prevent them from finishing as leaders of Group H. Cristiano Ronaldo started in all three group games, but was dropped from the lineup for the knockout stages.

The Portuguese national team faces Switzerland in the Round of 16, aiming to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in many years. Ronaldo, who is playing in his fifth World Cup, was surprisingly benched for the game.

Not only did the 37-year-old score in the group debut, but he doesn't seem to have any injury either. Therefore, his absence in the starting lineup today will probably take many by surprise.

Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not starting against Switzerland today

Portugal coach Fernando Santos said Cristiano Ronaldo is not starting against Switzerland due to a "strategic" decision. Though he admitted a few days ago that he didn't like Ronaldo's attitude after being subbed off against South Korea, he said that's not the reason Ronaldo is on the bench.

“It's a strategic option, we've been preparing for a few days," Santos said, via Portuguese outlet B24. "It is not connected [to the words in the game against South Korea], that matter is closed. He is an exemplary professional and if he has to enter the game, he will definitely help Portugal.”

Will Portugal manage to go far in the tournament with Ronaldo on the bench? Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.