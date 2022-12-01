Spain finish their group stage with a very excitng and surely difficult game against Japan. The Europeans made some changes in their starting 11 and one of those is Jordi Alba, who was benched by Luis Enrique for this match.

Matchday 3 in Group E closes with a very thrilling game between Japan and Spain. For this duel, Luis Enrique made a few changes in his starting 1, including Jordi Alba, who isn't in the initial squad.

Spain arrive to this match as leader of Group E with 4 points acquired. They depend on themselves to maintain this position and face the second place of Group F, which is Croatia.

La Roja is a very solid team, with at least two players for each position. Luis Enrique knows how important is to advance as leaders, so he sent almost the same squad that has started in the last games, with a couple of changes in it.

Why is Jordi Alba not starting for Spain vs Japan?

Spain have their fate in their own hands. With 4 points, they need a win against Japan in order to end as leaders of Group E and do not depend on what happens between Germany and Costa Rica.

Now, Luis Enrique has made a few changes in order to give some rest to the starters and give some minutes to others. In the initial11, Ferran Torres, Marco Asensio, Dani Carvajal and Jordi Alba are the big missing names for this match.

Jordi Alba is not injured and could get some minutes for this game. Luis Enrique decided to rest Barcelona's left back and give Alejandro Balde an opportunity to play.

Balde has appeared in this World Cup, but it is his first time as starter. In Barcelona, he benched Jordi Alba thanks to his great performances and it is seen as the best left back for the future of Spain.

